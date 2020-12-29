NFL: Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick's rage moment on Monday Night Football

It was safe to say that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not like the fact that the team missed the playoffs this season for this first time since 2008.
But on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, he certainly did not like the fact that they were down by so many points during an eventual 38-9 loss.
Belichick was seen on the sidelines visibly frustrated on the phone, likely with a coordinator. It's uncertain who he was on the phone right now, but it's clear that tomorrow morning someone will be fired or released by the team.
The now 12-3 Bills handed the Patriots their 9th loss of the season and swept the series between the two AFC East division rivals for the first time since 2000. The Bills now keep the second seed in the AFC Playoff race and look to keep it that way one more time in Week 17.
Nonetheless, Twitter had a night after the clip of the legendary head coach surfaced.
What is next for Belichick?
Coming into the 2020 season with Cam Newton at quarterback, many believed that the Patriots will still be a threat in the AFC East division and could make it to the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the lackluster play for the Patriots' offense hurt the Patriots this season.
There will be many questions for the once considered "best dynasty" in the league. After Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team has been on a downfall this season.
It's certainly clear that Brady was the key to Belichick's success in New England.
He won't be fired, considering his long-standing relationship with owner Robert Kraft and the numerous success he has brought. But Belichick will have to reconsider everything he has. With several draft picks and the third-most cap space in 2021 ($72 million), he has plenty to work with within the upcoming offseason.Published 29 Dec 2020, 11:49 IST