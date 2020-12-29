NFL: Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick's rage moment on Monday Night Football

It was safe to say that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not like the fact that the team missed the playoffs this season for this first time since 2008.

But on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, he certainly did not like the fact that they were down by so many points during an eventual 38-9 loss.

Belichick was seen on the sidelines visibly frustrated on the phone, likely with a coordinator. It's uncertain who he was on the phone right now, but it's clear that tomorrow morning someone will be fired or released by the team.

The now 12-3 Bills handed the Patriots their 9th loss of the season and swept the series between the two AFC East division rivals for the first time since 2000. The Bills now keep the second seed in the AFC Playoff race and look to keep it that way one more time in Week 17.

Nonetheless, Twitter had a night after the clip of the legendary head coach surfaced.

Bill Belichick throws a phone better than Cam Newton throws a football. pic.twitter.com/1PkpeGa8D8 — SoBros Network (@SoBrosNetwork) December 29, 2020

If Bill Belichick slamming a phone in frustration as the Patriots get waxed by the Bills in their stadium doesn't redeem 2020, nothing will. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GgyYo02nu4 — Matt Driffill (@MDchu) December 29, 2020

when work calls me instead of an easy text. https://t.co/l42wcmfG5j — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 29, 2020

"All of our agents are busy assisting other customers. Your call is important to us. Please hold, and your call will be answered in the order in which it was received." https://t.co/lNRB7tNRwn — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 29, 2020

What is next for Belichick?

Coming into the 2020 season with Cam Newton at quarterback, many believed that the Patriots will still be a threat in the AFC East division and could make it to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the lackluster play for the Patriots' offense hurt the Patriots this season.

There will be many questions for the once considered "best dynasty" in the league. After Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team has been on a downfall this season.

It's certainly clear that Brady was the key to Belichick's success in New England.

He won't be fired, considering his long-standing relationship with owner Robert Kraft and the numerous success he has brought. But Belichick will have to reconsider everything he has. With several draft picks and the third-most cap space in 2021 ($72 million), he has plenty to work with within the upcoming offseason.