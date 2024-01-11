Bill Belichick leaves Patriots: 4 replacements for iconic Patriots HC

Bill Belichick is leaving the New England Patriots. After serving as their head coach and general manager for 24 years, he's on his way out of the franchise. The legendary coach hit a rough patch over the last couple of years, and the franchise is now moving in a different direction.

That means he will now be in high demand at other places, and his services will likely be locked up sooner rather than later. Nevertheless, the Patriots now have a void to fill. Fortunately, there are a few solid candidates available. From former head coaches to emerging talents, here's who could replace Belichick on the New England sideline.

Options for New England Patriots to replace Bill Belichick

4) Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn could be the Patriots next coach

Dan Quinn is an experienced head coach who has run a team before. He is also a strong culture guy with defensive tactics that work. He is in a similar vein to Belichick, and he could be a great candidate. Belichick is hard to replace, but Quinn is all but assured to get a head coach's job after the work he's done with the Dallas Cowboys.

3) Ben Johnson

If the New England Patriots want to take a new direction, then Ben Johnson would be a smart move. He's a young offensive-minded guy, whereas Bill Belichick was an old defensive mastermind. Johnson will be in high demand by pretty much all NFL teams looking for a head coach, but it'd be hard for him to pass up an iconic franchise with the number three overall pick.

2) Jim Harbaugh

Could Jim Harbaugh replace Bill Belichick?

Jim Harbaugh makes a lot of sense for the Patriots. He's an iconic coach who's won a championship in his own right, and he could step into Bill Belichick's shoes and guide this team through its next era. He's a talented coach who's been on the NFL stage and done well. The only question is, after winning the National Championship, is Harbaugh still interested in a leap to the NFL? If so, this is a good fit, but there's no telling what he'll decide now.

1) Mike Vrabel

As soon as Mike Vrabel was fired in a shocking manner by the Tennessee Titans, this was a move that made perfect sense. He's a former Patriots player with a rich history in New England. He spent plenty of time there and he is beloved by the fan base. Not many could step into the shoes of Belichick, but Vrabel could. He's an excellent coach who builds a strong culture and that's what the team has had. It might be a shock to change things so drastically after more than two decades, but Vrabel wouldn't bring that.