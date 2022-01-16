“They played well, we didn't" - Bill Belichick doesn't mince words after Patriots' embarrassing defeat in Playoffs 

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills. When asked about the Patriots’ performance in the 47-17 loss to the Bills, the three-time AP Coach of the Year said this:

“They played well. We didn’t. They deserved to win.”

The head coach discussed many plays in the Wild Card game that went in the opposite direction. He particularly noted Bills Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde and his interception in the first quarter in the end zone.

Yet the Patriots head coach summarized that it would be difficult to call out every play that didn't swing New England's way, given that there were plenty of them.

Overall, he praised the Bills' performance, telling the media the following in the postgame press conference:

“Obviously they did a great job. We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight. Certainly, deserved to win.”

He also spoke of Buffalo’s execution and the Patriots picking up the pieces moving forward:

“Well coached, team executed well and we just couldn’t do much of anything. So, we’ll just pick up the pieces, go back to work here and find a way to be more competitive.”

The 47 points allowed by the Patriots in the playoffs are the most under the three-time coach of the year since allowing 42 points in Super Bowl LII (52) versus the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season.

The Patriots defense allowed the third-most yards (482) under Belichick.

Only the 538 yards against the Eagles in the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship game versus the Denver Broncos (507) in the 2013 season are higher.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Bills became the first team not named the Ravens to beat Bill Belichick’ Patriots by more than two TDs in a playoff game.



How many wins does coach Belichick have in the postseason?

Despite losing on Wild Card weekend, the 69-year-old coach still has the most playoff wins in NFL history (31) and Super Bowl wins with six. He has coached 44 games in the postseason in his 19 playoff appearances.

Among active head coaches, his 31 wins are 14 more than Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has 17. Andy is also second to Bill in playoff games with 32.

With reports of the Patriots head coach coming back in 2022, he could add to his already impressive postseason resume.

