NFL Countdown: Bill Belichick sets record for most Super Bowl wins as HC in historic fashion

We all know Bill Belichick to be one of, if not the greatest, head coaches ever to grace the NFL. Having been in the league for what feels like forever since he moved to New England in odd circumstances in 2000, success has followed him.

The big debate for most people is did Tom Brady make Belichick, or vice versa? Regardless, there is no denying how great the 70-year-old mastermind is.

For today's NFL Countdown, we look at a record that Belichick holds all to himself and it is quite a record to own.

Belichick and his Super Bowls

The 70-year-old at Super Bowl XLVI

The first Super Bowl win came in 2001 after the Patriots finished the regular season with an 11-5 record. New England defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 with a young Tom Brady at the center of it.

We all know that Brady and Belichick are joint at the hip when talking about success in New England and the duo were responsible for two dynasties in Boston.

The second Super Bowl came just two years later in 2003 after missing out in 2002. The Patriots finished with a 14-2 record and defeated the Panthers in a high-scoring affair, 32-29.

The Patriots then rubber stamped their dynasty of the early 2000's as they repeated in 2004. Again with a 14-2 record, the Patriots were juggernaught in the NFL. New England met the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and again emerged victorious with a 24-21 win.

After five years of being head coach of the Patriots, Belichick had brought three Lombardi Trophies to the AFC franchise.

Belichick had to wait 10 years for next Super Bowl

As with any team, players retire or move on and the teams' success doesn't happen. This is what the Patriots faced for a decade, although they made it to the playoffs eight times in the span, winning the AFC Championship twice.

At the time, the Patriots were still a force, never having a losing season and never losing more than six games in a year. It also includes the now infamous 16-0 team of 2007 that lost the Super Bowl to Eli Manning and the Giants.

Patriots back to winning ways in 2014

The next Super Bowl ring, number four as head coach for those counting, came in 2014. New England had a 12-4 regular-season record and famously defeated the Seahawks 28-24.

The game is famously known for Malcolm Butler's goalline interception of Russell Wilson that ended the game. Like the Patriots dynasty of the early 2000's, New England then missed out the following year in 2015 before returning with a vengeance.

Two more Super Bowls followed in the next three years (2017 & 2018). They were either side of a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33.

Belichick holds the record for most Super Bowl wins as a head coach

After the 2018 Super Bowl win, the 70-year-old was the proud owner of the record for most Super Bowl wins as head coach with six. He has four more wins than the great Tom Landry, Don Shula and Vince Lombardi. He is two clear of Chuck Noll who won four with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While still going strong with the young Mac Jones, you wouldn't put it past the 70-year-old from adding another Lombardi to his already crowded trophy cabinet.

