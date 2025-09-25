Jacory Croskey-Merritt injury update: Will Commanders RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 4?

Washington Commanders' rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt remains a no-show in this week's practice sessions. Washington will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, but the start of the week wasn't positive, as they had multiple "DNPs" after Wednesday's practice.

Croskey-Merritt and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) are two offensive weapons that might not be on the field on the weekend.

Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt be available in Week 4?

It doesn't seem like Croskey-Merritt will be active on Sunday, as NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the running back and McLaurin weren't at practice on Thursday. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reported that the knee injury Croskey-Merritt kept him sidelined on Wednesday isn't considered serious.

It wasn't a surprise that he didn't practice on Thursday either, but it seems as though Friday will define whether the rookie will be fit to play on Sunday.

In three games played, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who prefers to be called "Bill," has carried the ball 22 times, racking up 125 yards and two touchdowns for the 2-1 Commanders.

They are coming off a commanding 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, bouncing back from the 27-18 loss they suffered against the Green Bay Packers. Washington has Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols on the running back, too. Rodriguez took 11 carries for 39 yards on Sunday before opening the door for Croskey-Merritt.

So far, the No. 245 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has scored 26.0 fantasy points, waiting to get more opportunities to shine in Week 4.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt fantasy outlook in Week 5

Despite posting a decent game against the Raiders, it seems like the Commanders will continue to run a committee in the backfield. Jacory Croskey-Merritt can still make an impact. ESPN projects him to score 8.78 fantasy points, broken down into nine carries for 39 yards and one reception for 10 yards.

Washington hasn't had an easy start to the season, as they are trying to set a footing. Injuries have started to bother them, and if Croskey-Merritt misses time, which is unlikely, things will look more complicated.

At 2-1, they are still in contention for the NFC East, but they need to find rhythm and consistency to become a bigger threat to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons don't seem to be a strong opponent, which could make things easier for the Commanders.

