Bills at 49ers score/results: who on the NFL Week 13 Game on Monday night?

It was a little hard to believe that the Buffalo Bills hadn’t won a game on Monday Night Football this century. Their last victory on the league’s most featured game came in 1999 against the Miami Dolphins. Fortunately for the Bills, they were able to end their seven-game losing streak. They defeated San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 13 by a final score of 34-24.

.

The game got off to about as bad a start as it possibly could have for the Bills. They turned the ball over on downs on their first drive, and they continued to struggle early on. QB Josh Allen and RB Zack Moss couldn’t execute a handoff cleanly, which led to the 49ers’ first scoring opportunity on the doorstep of the goaline.

Josh Allen led the Bills with a standout performance

The Bills could have folded after this unfortunate play. Instead, they banded together and put on an offensive display for the rest of the night. Allen spread the ball around, as he threw four touchdown passes to four different Buffalo receivers. He racked up nearly 400 passing yards, too. This onslaught was just too much for the 49ers.

It was a well-rounded performance for the Bills, as the defense also played well. Standout cornerback Tre'Davious White made a huge play in the fourth quarter when he stepped up with a crucial interception.

San Francisco was frisky in this game, but it never felt like they were going to take control in the second half. QB Nick Mullens played fairly well on Monday night, and his favorite target was rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk. He scored a touchdown to extend his scoring streak to three consecutive games. Aiyuk continues to show that he could have been picked higher in the NFL Draft.

With the win, the Bills climb to 9-3. They will face another challenge next week against the 11-1 Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, San Francisco drops to 5-7. Their playoff hopes are fading quickly in a loaded NFC. They’ll play the Washington Football Team next week, hoping to stay remotely alive in the playoff race.