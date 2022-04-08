Bills officially out of excuses to not win a Super Bowl after extending Stefon Diggs' contract

The Buffalo Bills are one of the top feel-good stories in the NFL in recent years. The team snapped a nearly two-decade long playoff drought in 2017, only to acquire Josh Allen in 2018. Since then, the Bills have morphed into perennial Super Bowl contenders.

They are also spending money like Super Bowl contenders. Allen's six-year extension for $258 million was the first step, followed by a $120 million contract for Von Miller this offseason. But Buffalo wasn't done as they recently extended star receiver Stefon Diggs on a four-year deal worth $104 million.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. https://t.co/ptSQ3eE54D

They now have a star quarterback and a star receiver locked up on long-term deals. The core is in place, and that is not cheap. So while the Bills have been a nice story, they are running out of time before frustration sets in about not even reaching a Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills risk being left behind in a competitive AFC

Buffalo fans can rest easy this offseason knowing the team is still a contender. But the AFC is only getting stronger. The Miami Dolphins got a boost with Tyreek Hill, the Denver Broncos added Russell Wilson, and the Cleveland Browns added Deshaun Watson. That is three extra teams right there that didn't make the postseason last year.

The Dolphins happen to be in the AFC East, and the New England Patriots should only be stronger with a year of experience under Mac Jones' belt. So gone is the short window of time when the Bills were left to dominate a rebuilding division.

And let's not forget about the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, who were the teams in the AFC Championship Game last year. So the Bills were not even in the final two, even though they did get close.

Stefon Diggs made it clear he wants to retire as a Buffalo Bill, something he's thought about even before signing his four-year contract extension. "I felt like my next spot was my last spot. I wanted it to be my home and I didn't want to ever go anywhere."Stefon Diggs made it clear he wants to retire as a Buffalo Bill, something he's thought about even before signing his four-year contract extension. #BillsMafia "I felt like my next spot was my last spot. I wanted it to be my home and I didn't want to ever go anywhere."Stefon Diggs made it clear he wants to retire as a Buffalo Bill, something he's thought about even before signing his four-year contract extension. #BillsMafia https://t.co/npPHHuU3Rw

Buffalo has gone through the proper natural progression of contention. They drafted a top quarterback, gave him time to develop, and are now spending big to surround him with elite talent. That means a lot of money is committed to star players.

Yet this is not a sustainable long-term strategy. That is why this Bills core is officially out of excuses for not winning a Super Bowl. If they show regression over the next few years, or fail to win the AFC, the front office will have to reset and go with a new strategy.

The Bills made four consecutive Super Bowls to begin the 1990s, but lost all four. While that was a fun era in football, the team has committed a fortune to bringing a title home. Now, there are no excuses, and the pressure is on to turn this competitive window into a ring or two.

