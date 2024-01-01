Bills playoff scenarios: What do Josh Allen and Co. need heading into Week 18?

The Buffalo Bills have their postseason destiny in their hands heading into the final game of the 2023 regular season. Josh Allen and Co. know they can capture the AFC East Division and, consequently, a playoff berth if they win in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins.

However, if Buffalo loses in Week 18, they could still potentially fall out of the playoff picture.

Here's a look at Buffalo's chances and why they must win in Week 18.

What do the Buffalo Bills need to make the playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 18 with a 10-6, and their sights firmly set on a postseason run. Josh Allen and Co. won their Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots, while divisional rivals Miami Dolphins lost theirs against AFC Champions Baltimore Ravens.

That means the Dolphins are in danger of losing the AFC East crown to Buffalo and becoming a wild-card team instead. At the moment, Miami remains in first place in the AFC East. They possess an 11-5 after defeating the Ravens, while Buffalo improved to 10-6 after their victory over the Patriots.

Due to the Buffalo's win and the Dolphins' loss, the division remains up for grabs with one fixture left to play.

The equation is simple: Buffalo must make up just one game on the Dolphins to overtake them in the standings. That's because if they finish with the same record, Buffalo would win the division, as they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins, thanks to their 48-20 victory in Week 4.

Buffalo Bills playoff chances in Week 18

According to PlayoffStatus.com, Buffalo has a 93% chance of making the postseason in Week 18. The Bills are currently in second place in the AFC East standings, but they could go top with a victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Due to some impeccable scheduling by the NFL, the Week 18 game between the Bills and Dolphins is a winner-take-all battle for the AFC East. The victor will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and earn the right to host two home playoff games, provided the No. 7 seed doesn't beat them in the wild-card round.

However, if Buffalo lose and other games go against them, they could entirely drop out of the playoff picture. If Buffalo loses, they'll need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to the Baltimore Ravens to make the playoffs.

