Bills post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. DaQuan Jones

The Buffalo Bills have Super Bowl expectations in the upcoming 2025 regular season. They have been perennial postseason contenders in the Sean McDermott and Josh Allen era.

With the start of the regular season around the corner, let's examine a handful of Bills' players who could be post-June 1 cut candidates.

5 Buffalo Bills players who could be salary cap casualties

5. Taylor Rapp, Safety

Taylor Rapp has spent the past two seasons with the Bills. He joined the Bills after an impressive four-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, which saw him win a Super Bowl game in the 2021/22 season.

However, with the Bills set to save almost $2 million by cutting him after June 1, there seems to be a decent incentive to follow through. The franchise could then reinvest the resources in other pressing needs.

4. Tyler Bass, Placekicker

Tyler Bass has spent his entire professional football career with the Buffalo Bills. Bass has made 84.5% of his kicks since entering the big leagues.

However, it's important to note that Georgia Southern product has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Furthermore, his position is one of the more replaceable ones on the roster. The Bills would save $3.65 million by making him a salary casualty ahead of the 2025 regular season opener.

3. David Edwards, Guard

David Edwards is set to enter the final year of the two-year, $6 million deal he signed on March 6, 2024. The Bills could save a respectable $4.03 million by making him a post-June 1 cut.

Edwards has been a decent contributor when called upon by Sean McDermott. However, the funds saved by his cut might be too good to resist in the lead up to this year's Super Bowl chase.

2. James Cook, Running Back

James Cook just about cracked the 1,000 rushing yards mark in the 2024/25 season while stacking up a co-league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns. That made him a solid contributor in the Bills' most recent playoff berth.

However, the Bills could save over $5 million by making Cook a post-June 1 cut. Of course, it might bother the fan base if the team lets go of one of its best offensive players.

That being said, the modern NFL is a pass-heavy league, and Josh Allen is well-equipped to handle the rushing workload. Letting Cook walk isn't as off-putting as one would think, especially with the Bills having a few RBs on the roster eager to take his spot.

1. DaQuan Jones, Defensive Tackle

DaQuan Jones has been with the Bills since 2022. Although he started all 16 games in his first season, he's since settled into the role of reserve player.

It'll be hard to justify paying an ageing DT who has started just nine games in the past two seasons. Hence, the Bills might elect to cut him after June 1 and save $5.5 million in the process.

