Bills-Steelers weather report: Buffalo in danger of losing home-field advantage for Wildcard Round game

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers will do battle in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but they won't just be fighting against each other, they'll be fighting the elements.

At this time of year, in certain parts of the US, freezing temperatures have seen people question whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs/Miami Dolphins game should go ahead (it will).

Now, with cold temperatures hitting New York for the Bills/Steelers game, Josh Allen and his team could have the edge over Mason Rudolph and Pittsburgh.

But what if the game was moved due to the weather?

What is the weather like on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York?

In short, cold. Very cold. As is the norm at this time of the year in New York, the temperature plummets and is usually followed by snow.

Per democratandchronicle.com, at game time, the temperature is expected to be 25 degrees, while there is also a 70 percent chance of rain as well. There is also a chance of 3.5 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 41 mph, so it is not ideal.

As such, the game could get moved per KDKA radio host Marty Griffin if a state of emergency is declared in Western New York and Cleveland's Stadium could be a possible destination.

So, it will be a cold one in Buffalo, but there are contingencies in place if things get worse. But it sure looks like freezing temperatures will play a role in multiple playoff games this weekend.

How to watch and stream Steelers vs. Bills in Wild Card Round?

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will get their playoff campaigns underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The nation would be watching to see if Josh Allen and co. can continue their good form as they are on a five-game winning streak.

As for the Steelers, they have won three in a row so both come into their first playoff game in good form.

CBS Sports' crew of Jim Nantz (play-by-play), former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline reporter) will be covering the game.

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

TV: CBS

Live streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)