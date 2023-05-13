Bills' strength of schedule: Listing toughest and easiest games for Josh Allen and co.

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East for the third consecutive year at the end of the 2022 season. The team ended with a 13-3 record, showcasing an improvement on their 11-6 record in 2021 and tied for the best record in the history of the franchise.

After an incredible regular season, the Bills started the playoffs on a bright note, defeating the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in the wild cards. However, they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Playoffs, once again ending their Super Bowl aspirations.

The franchise will enter the 2023 NFL season with high hopes, aiming for something better and attempting to claim the big prize. With their schedule for the upcoming season now out, we take a closer look at the possibilities for Sean McDermott's men.

Robby @greerreNFL The most accurate way to measure strength of schedule is to adjust vegas win totals for vig and opponent quality



5 Easiest:

• Saints

• Falcons

• Panthers

• Colts

• Texans



5 Hardest:

• Pats

• Bills

• Dolphins

• Raiders

• Chiefs The most accurate way to measure strength of schedule is to adjust vegas win totals for vig and opponent quality5 Easiest:• Saints• Falcons• Panthers• Colts• Texans5 Hardest:• Pats• Bills• Dolphins• Raiders• Chiefs https://t.co/nVSQr0cXhN

The Buffalo Bills own the seventh toughest schedule for the upcoming 2023 season when the win percentage of the 2022 season is taken into consideration. The team's opponents for the 2023 season jointly amassed a win percentage of .542 with a 155-131-2 record in the previous season.

The Bills will have their easiest stretch of schedule from Week 8-10 when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos. A rematch of the 2022 divisional round with the Bengals could be considered a tough matchup. Meanwhile, the other two are needed tune-up games.

Their toughest stretch won't take long to come after the tune-up games. The Week 12-16 schedule will seek to test the Buffalo Bills' playoff credentials for next season. They will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills will be counting on the brilliance of Josh Allen once again to consistently deliver stellar performances that can see them through their schedule. Without a doubt, they are still one of the top contenders in the AFC for the upcoming season.

Which team has the toughest NFL schedule in 2023?

According to the opponents' win percentages for the 2022 season, it can be inferred that the Philadelphia Eagles are facing the most-challenging schedule. Losing both of their last season's offensive and defensive coordinators, the Eagles will be facing opponents who jointly had a win percentage of .566 last season.

They will start their 2023 campaign against the New England Patriots before encountering other tough opponents. They will face off against the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Dallas Cowboys twice. The team will also play the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets, and the Washington Commanders twice.

Which team has the easiest NFL schedule in 2023?

Taking last season's win percentages of their opponents into consideration, the Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Their opponents had a combined win percentage of .417, with a total record of 119-167-3.

The Atlanta Falcons will kick off their season at home against the Carolina Panthers, whom they will also face again in Week 14. While they have an overall easy schedule, they do have some potentially challenging matchups against teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers.

