Bills vs Chiefs inactives: Which players are out tonight for AFC Divisional Round matchup

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in Sunday's divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They are playing in one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2023 season, which seemed inevitable to occur during the playoffs before the season started. The Bills and the Chiefs are the only two teams in the NFL to advance in the postseason in the past four seasons.

These two teams are also extremely familiar with each other, including Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, who have an identical 3-3 head-to-head record. The difference is that Mahomes holds a 2-0 edge in the playoffs against Allen.

Both of the previous meetings have taken place at Arrowhead Stadium, but this time, Mahomes will have to go on the road for an AFC playoff game for the first time in his career. It will be interesting to see how he handles a hostile postseason environment, which he has never had to do.

With so many intriguing storylines for this divisional round matchup, it makes sense that it was scheduled as the concluding game of the weekend. As both teams prepare for the main event of this round, they will need to do so without some of their key players.

Here's how each team's official injury report stands ahead of their showdown.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report for Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills currently have four key players listed as questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round:

P Sam Martin (hamstring)

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle)

CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

All of these players are trending towards being a game-time decision. They are hoping to shed their questionable tags and become available to play.

The following four players will not have that same opportunity, as they have already been ruled out for the contest:

CB Christian Benford (knee)

S Taylor Rapp (calf)

LB Baylon Spector (back)

WR Gabe Davis (knee)

The Bills' defensive secondary is being hit the hardest on their injury report, including two of their four inactives and half of their questionable players. Gabe Davis is also a major blow for the Bills, as he has been a key part of their offense, serving as their true deep threat for Josh Allen. Khalil Shakir should be expected to take on an expanded role in Davis' absence.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report for Divisional Round

Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially three players as questionable to play against the Buffalo Bills this week:

WR Justyn Ross (hamstring)

DE Charles Omenihu (illness)

LB Willie Gay (neck)

All three players appear to have a shot at appearing in their divisional round matchup, but their statuses will need to be confirmed before kickoff.

Like the Bills, the Chiefs also have four players who have already been inactive for the matchup in the NFL playoffs:

WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle)

WR Skyy Moore (knee)

OG Wanya Morris (concussion)

DT Derrick Nnadi (tricep)

Patrick Mahomes will be without two of his weapons in the passing game, so their other options will need to step into larger roles. Considering the Bills' banged-up secondary, the injuries on both sides seem to even each other out in the divisional round.