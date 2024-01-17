Bills vs Chiefs injury report: Latest on Kadarius Toney, Terrel Bernard and more for NFL Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round this weekend, their third meeting in the last four postseasons. Both of the teams' two previous postseason games have ended with Kansas City winning, but because the Chiefs will be playing on the road, this one should be more difficult for them.

After starting the season with a 5-5 record, Buffalo defeated the Chiefs in their regular season meeting during the squad's late-season surge.

Buffalo defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 to advance to this round of the playoffs, while Kansas City beat the Dolphins 26-7 in one of the coldest games in NFL history. Since we're in the divisional round, everyone is surely planning to catch every game, but this one is arguably the most anticipated of this weekend's contests.

Buffalo Bills injury report for the Divisional Round game vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills took Tuesday off to recover after their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. They return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for their divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills coach Sean McDermott updated the media on the team's injury report on Tuesday.

McDermott said that safety Taylor Rapp (calf), punter Sam Martin (hamstring), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), cornerback Christian Benford (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back) and punter Taylor Rapp (calf) are questionable against the Chiefs.

According to the coach, these players are day-to-day as the weekend approaches.

Davis, Rapp, Douglas and Dodson were absent from Monday's wild-card victory. The other five guys McDermott mentioned suffered injuries during Buffalo's win over the Steelers.

It will be important to keep an eye on the Buffalo Bills' injury reports for the week to learn more about these players' status before facing the Chiefs.

Terrel Bernard's injury status

Linebacker Terrel Bernard of the Buffalo Bills appeared to have perhaps suffered severe harm after being taken off on Monday with what appeared to be an ankle injury. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported soon after the game that the player's scan findings were good and that he is likely recovering from an ankle sprain.

Naturally, there is still a chance that Bernard will be forced to sit out of the divisional round matchup against the Chiefs due to an ankle sprain. That the linebacker didn't rip or damage anything vital, though, is still positive news, and if the Bills move deeper in the postseason, he could still be able to return to the field this season.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report for the Divisional Round game vs. the Bills

In the game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs were without wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), offensive lineman Donovan Smith (neck), wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring) and offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion). Before the contest, all of them were listed as questionable on the Chiefs injury report, but in the end, they could not suit up.

To know if any of these players will make a comeback against the Bills in the divisional round, we will have to wait for updates from the team's injury reports during the week.

Kadarius Toney's injury status

Due to hip and ankle problems, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was declared unavailable for the team's wild-card game against the Dolphins last weekend.

A strained hip kept the former New York Giants player out of Weeks 16 and 17 of the regular season. While getting ready for Week 18, he sustained another ankle injury. That indicates that Toney has missed the Chiefs' last four games. But because he was able to practice last week, albeit in a limited capacity, he has an opportunity to play again in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

For further details on Toney's playing status, we will need to wait for Kansas City's injury reports for the week.