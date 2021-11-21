Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The Buffalo Bills will look to retain the top spot in the AFC when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 on Sunday.

The Bills are suddenly under plenty of pressure after the New England Patriots' hot streak of five wins in a row. Buffalo looked like favorites to win the AFC East, but the Patriots currently have more wins than the Bills and a Colts win on Sunday would see Bill Belichick's side become division leaders.

The Colts' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. They are currently 5-5 and need at least five more wins to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs. Their margin for error is minuscule and a loss on Sunday could realistically end their playoff hopes.

It's a big game for both sides as neither can afford defeat.

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts match details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts betting odds

Spreads

Buffalo Bills: +7.0 (-115)

Indianapolis Colts: +7.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Buffalo Bills: -330

Indianapolis Colts: +265

Totals

Buffalo Bills: U49.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts: O49.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts betting picks

The Bills are seven-point favorites, but they have yet to perform well against a formidable opponent so far this season. Their only excellent performance against a top team was their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been struggling all year long for form and consistency. Sunday's game will be much closer than the spread suggests, and the Colts could even pull off an upset win. Bet Indianapolis to cover.

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts key injuries

Buffalo Bills injuries

The Bills have one player on the injury report: Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, whose status for Sunday's game is questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Indianapolis Colts injuries

Linebacker Darius Leonard has ankle and hand ailments and is questionable to play on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts head-to-head

The Bills and Colts have played 71 times against each other in the NFL. Buffalo leads the head-to-head series 38-32-1.

The two teams last met ten months ago. The Bills won a thrilling game 27-24.

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts prediction

The Bills have steamrolled most of the teams they have faced this season but have struggled to perform at a high level against good teams. The Colts are 5-5 but are much better than their record suggests. If Indianapolis plays up to their potential, an upset could be on the cards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Colts win with a game-winning field goal as time expires.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar