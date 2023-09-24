Bills vs Commanders prediction and betting tips, September 24, 2023

The Buffalo Bills face the Washington Commanders on September 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET. These two teams last played each other in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Buffalo got the win over Washington by a 43 -21 score. They enter the game with a 1-1 record. They lost to the Jets in the season opener by a score of 22 -16 and won their home opener against the Raiders in Week 2 by a 38 -10 score.

Washington comes into the game with an undefeated record as they defeated the Cardinals and Broncos by single digits. They sit tied atop the NFC East with their 2-0 mark.

Bills vs. Commanders prediction

Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs

One key to this game is whether Josh Allen will show up against the Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Week One saw the Buffalo star throw for 236 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Last week, Allen had 274 yards and three touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has been Allen's top receiver with 168 yards and 20 targets, but Gabe Davis has emerged as a possible No. 2 wideout. Davis is second on the team with 11 targets and 124 yards. The Commanders secondary could have their hands full at FedEx Field.

The Commanders' offense is no slouch with Sam Howell under center and his duo of wideouts in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Another key is each team's run game, with James Cook for Buffalo and Brian Robinson Jr. for Washington.

This game could go either way and is each team's first real test. Give me Buffalo in hopes of their defense making a big play.

Bills vs. Commanders Betting Tips

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell

Washington is a 6.5-point home underdog in this matchup against Buffalo. Their money line sits at + 215 while Buffalo's sits at - 260.

Looking at this game, both teams average around 27 points per game and there's an over/under of 43 points. This has all the signs of a high-scoring game, but the weather could be a factor.

There's a slight chance of heavy rain, meaning the passing game could be limited.

The 6.5-point could go either way, but go with the Commanders at +6.5 because they're at home. This line ahead of kickoff could shift, so you could wait or bet it as is.

Bills vs Commanders Head-to-Head

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

These two franchises first played against each other back in the early 1970s. This Week 3 game will be their 17th meeting all-time. Buffalo has a slight edge over Washington with 16 wins to 10.

Buffalo has won eight of the last 10 meetings. Their losses in that stretch came in December 2015 and in Super Bowl 26 in the 1991 season. Buffalo will be in search of another win in the series in Week 3.

Where to watch Bills vs Commanders

TV Schedule: Fox

Radio: WGR550 (550 AM) (Bills); BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) (Commanders)

Time: September 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Stream: Fubo, NFL+, Paramount+, NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube)