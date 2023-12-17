Bills vs Cowboys Inactives: Who is out for Week 15?

One of the most exciting NFL games this weekend is the Buffalo Bills vs. the Dallas Cowboys. By now, every team is dealing with a few injuries, and most players are a little banged up. It won't be a fully healthy matchup, but it will be an intense game with huge playoff implications for both sides. Here are both of the current injury reports for either side.

Bills and Cowboys injury report

Several Cowboys players have shown up on this week's injury report, including:

Brandin Cooks, WR, Illness (Questionable)

Rico Dowdle, RB, Ankle

Stephon Gilmore, CB, Illness (Questionable)

Jonathan Hankins, DT, Knee (OUT)

Malik Hooker, FS, Ankle (Questionable)

Matt Waletzko, OT, Shoulder (Questionable)

Jalen Tolbert, WR, Illness (Questionable).

Other players, such as Bryan Anger, Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, are on the injury report but have no designation ahead of the game today, so they should play.

On the Buffalo Bills' side, there are some key injuries to consider:

Kaiir Elam, CB, Ankle (Questionable)

AJ Epenesa, DE, Rib (OUT)

Micah Hyde, S, Neck (OUT)

Justin Shorter, WR, Hamstring (Questionable).

Josh Allen, Leonard Floyd, Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and Von Miller are also on the report, but they have no designation and should be active on Sunday.

Who should I start in Bills vs. Cowboys?

The fantasy playoffs are here, which means it's time for managers to lock in. They can no longer afford to start the wrong players and leave points on the bench. In this game, there are two "matchup-proof" players.

Josh Allen is a start today

Josh Allen has been unstoppable for the most part, as has the Cowboys defense. Something's got to give and it will likely not be Allen, so rest the Cowboys defense but start the Bills QB.

Do not, however, start James Cook. He hasn't been amazing all year, and he's facing a vaunted defense that has been pretty good against running backs. He is a very risky play.

On the other side, CeeDee Lamb is a safe start. The Bills' secondary isn't strong and they're missing Jordan Poyer. Lamb, who has been on an absolute tear, is a strong start.