Bills vs Dolphins injury report: Latest on Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and more for Week 18 SNF

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in the final game of the 2023 NFL season in Week 18. All the drama and heartbreak has led to this game. The AFC East divisional rivalry is always great but it is expected to be mouth-watering on Sunday Night Football.

The winner will be crowned champions of their divisions. The Dolphins are 11-5 and at home. The Bills are 10-6 and know only a win will do. A loss with other results going against them, such as if the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, could mean they miss out on the playoffs altogether.

For much of the season, Miami were the pacesetters in the AFC East. But over the last four games, they have a 2-2 record. Buffalo, on the other hand, has won four straight and that has brought us to this situation. Since the Bills overcame the Dolphins earlier in the season, a win here will give them the head-to-head tiebreaker.

That Miami has stuttered a bit in the last few weeks has been attributed to Tyreek Hill's ankle injury that he picked up against the Tennessee Titans. Therefore, the availability of key players will have an outsized role in this match. Here is where things stand going into this Week 18 clash.

Miami Dolphins injury report for 2023 Week 18

The injury list for the Miami Dolphins is huge. The biggest misses are on defense with both linebacker Bradley Chubb and cornerback Xavien Howard ruled out with knee and foot injuries, respectively. Jerome Baker also adds to the defensive concerns with a knee injury and is listed as questionable.

On offense, Raheem Mostert is doubtful for the game with injuries to his ankle and knee. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is also questionable as he is trying to overcome an ankle injury. But the two most important players for them are Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill's injury status

Tyreek Hill is still coping with the ankle injury he faced against the Titans back in Week 14. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and missed practice on Thursday, but returned to full practice on Friday. A fire at his house during the week did not help either as he had to leave the team facilities and rush back home. Thankfully, there were no injuries or fatalities as he was picked up wearing a brace on his injured foot.

While his game status is not determined, he is likely to feature in the game. However, since the Dolphins have already qualified for the playoffs but cannot get the first seed in the AFC, which belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, he is expected to be used judiciously.

Tua Tagovailoa's injury status

Tua Tagovailoa was battling a quad injury and, more worryingly, an injury on his throwing left shoulder during the week. Compounding the problem is that backup quarterback Mike White also had to contend with an injury on his throwing right shoulder.

Luckily for them, Tua Tagovailoa took part in full practice on all three days. While his status is also undetermined, he is expected to play.

Buffalo Bills injury report for 2023 Week 18

The Bills have pulled them back into contention for the AFC East top seed, which looked unlikely for much of the season. And they come into this game with minor niggles but no big injuries. The only one questionable for the game is center Mitch Morse due to an illness. But it is who is under center that will likely determine their destiny.

Josh Allen's injury status

Josh Allen was dealing with a neck and a right finger issue during the week. Fortunately, he took part in full practice all three days. He is expected to start. His top receiver, Stefon Diggs, should also be rested and has been given veteran rest for the week.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Week 18 TV schedule: How to watch

As the final game of the season, the Week 18 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills is sure to attract a lot of attention. Here is how you can follow the proceedings.

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC (English) / Universo (Spanish)

NBC (English) / Universo (Spanish) Live Stream: Peacock

It promises to be thrilling clash to draw the curtains on the 2023 NFL regular season.