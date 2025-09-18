Bills vs. Dolphins prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 3 TNF feat. De'Von Achane, Dalton Kincaid, and more

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season begins with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The AFC East divisional rivals enter he contest in much different situations, with the Bills undefeated and the Dolphins winless. Here's how things could play out in this game as well as some fantasy football picks to consider.

Week 3 TNF Bills vs Dolphins prediction

Week 3 TNF prediction

The Buffalo Bills will have a significan edge at quarterback when the Buffalo Bills face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen holds an impressive 12-2 career record aghainst the Dolphins, while Tua Tagovailoa has just a 1-7 record when playing the Bills.

Several factors appear to favor the Bills in this matchup based on their recent successes. They made it to the AFC Championship game last year and opened the 2025 season with two consecutive victories. The Dolphins missed out on the playoffs last year and have yet to win a game this year.

The Bills also get the benefit of playing this TNF game at home, so it would take a massive upset for the Dolphins to come away with a win. This seems unlikely as a blowout is the much more realistic outcome based on their current situations.

Prediction: Bills 31 - Dolphins 17

Bills vs Dolphins Week 3 TNF fantasy outlook

De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane finished last season ranked as the overall RB6 in fantasy football. He has been heavily involved in the Miami Dolphins' offensive gameplan this year, including being targeted ten times in the passing game last week. This has resulted in weekly finishes of RB10 and RB3 in his first two games of the 2025 season.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill had a down year last season due to his insanely high standards in fantasy football. He finished as just the overall WR21 after finishing as the overall WR8 or better in six of the seven seasons prior. He got off to a slow start in his first game this year with just 40 yards, but may have broken out last week with a promising 109 yards.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid regressed last year with the Buffalo Bills, finishing as just the overall TE29 after an overall TE12 finish in his rookie season. Year three is off to a much better start as he currently ranks as the overall TE8 through the first two weeks of the season.

