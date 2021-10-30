Bills vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 in what is expected to be the most lopsided game this Sunday.

The Dolphins have lost six on the trot since their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots and don't have much left to play for this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be playing his last game for the Dolphins, as reports have strongly suggested that Miami wants to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

The Bills are coming off a surprise defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans and will look to get back to winning ways in Week 8. The two teams have already met once this year. Buffalo blanked the Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2, which started a Miami free fall that they haven't been able to contain since.

Bills vs. Dolphins match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 1 pm ET

Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Bills vs. Dolphins betting odds

Spreads

Team A: -14 (-115)

Team B: +14 (-105)

Moneyline

Team A: -900

Team B: +575

Totals

Team A: u48.5 (-110)

Team B: o48.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Dolphins betting picks

The Bills have already shown this season that they can be ruthless and relentless on offense. Through six games, they have failed to score in only three out of 18 quarters. Expect the home team to cover the spread with ease.

Emmanuel Sanders' impact on the Bills offense has been growing with every passing game. The Bills' WR2 could have easily been a WR1 had it not been for Stefon Diggs. He's yet to have a 100-yard game for the Bills but came close in Week 6 against the Titans with 91. He's likely to have the first 100-yard game for the Bills on Sunday.

Bills vs. Dolphins key injuries

Buffalo Bills

DT Justin Zimmer (Foot): Questionable

OT Spencer Brown (Back): Doubtful

TE Dawson Knox (Hand): Out

Miami Dolphins

WR DeVante Parker (Shoulder/Hamstring): Questionable

OL Greg Mancz (Groin): Questionable

LB Jerome Baker (Knee): Questionable

Bills vs. Dolphins head to head

The Bills and Dolphins have faced each other 115 times and their head-to-head record is surprisingly close. The Dolphins lead the series 61-53-1.

But the Dolphins have had no success whatsoever in recent seasons against their division rivals. They have lost six on the trot against Buffalo, including their 35-0 blowout loss earlier this season.

Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction

The Bills are coming off a bye week and are well-rested ahead of this divisional clash against the Dolphins. Miami has lost six straight games and the streak will likely extend to seven on Sunday.

Prediction: The Bills blow out the Dolphins.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar