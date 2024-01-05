Bills vs Dolphins weather report: What's in store on Week 18’s SNF showdown in Miami?

The AFC East winner will be determined when the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 of the 2023–2024 NFL regular season.

It appeared as though the Bills were eliminated from contention for the divisional title a few weeks ago. After four straight victories, they now rank among the favorites to play in the Super Bowl.

The Bills can secure a postseason berth if they defeat the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, even if they haven't yet secured a place with a 10-6 record.

Even if they lose, they can still advance to the postseason if the Pittsburgh Steelers or Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively, fall to the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

In Week 16, the Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22–20 to secure a spot in the playoffs. They are now entirely focused on earning the divisional crown, which they can accomplish if they can defeat the Buffalo Bills.

What is the weather like on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida?

Snowfall shouldn't be expected for this weekend's crucial Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami, where the game will be played, has typical high temperatures of 76° and low temperatures of 69°. Typically, this is the coldest period of the year in the city.

According to AccuWeather, there will be a little wind out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph and a temperature in the 60s during the game. Expect clouds, and while there's a chance of a brief rain shower now and again, the majority of the game will be dry.

How to watch and stream Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 18?

On Sunday, January 7, the AFC East game will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on NBC. Cris Collinsworth (color analysis) and Mike Tirico (play-by-play) will be on call duties. The sideline reporter will be Melissa Stark.

NFL fans can stream the game on FuboTV and NFL+.

All the details you need to watch the crucial Sunday Night Football game are below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: FuboTV