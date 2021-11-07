Bills vs. Jaguars injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The in-form Buffalo Bills will travel to Jacksonville to take on the reeling Jaguars on Sunday.

The Bills lead the AFC East with a 5-2 record. They have lost just one of their last six games and in their five victories, they have outscored their opponents by 130 points. In their previous game against the Dolphins, quarterback Josh Allen had a quiet day by his standards, recording just 249 passing yards and 55 rushing.

The Jaguars should probably focus on what they should do with their top-three pick in the 2022 NFL draft. At 1-6, there isn't much left for Jacksonville to play for. Rookie head coach Urban Meyer has been uninspiring on the sidelines and a distraction off the field and will be lucky to survive another season.

Ahead of this lopsided contest, here's the injury report and probable starting lineup for both sides.

Bills vs. Jaguars injury report

Buffalo Bills

Player Position Injury Game Status Cole Beasley WR Ribs Questionable Jordan Poyer S Shoulder Questionable Spencer Brown OT Back Out Jon Feliciano G Calf Out Dawson Knox TE Hand Out

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Position Injury Game Status James Robinson RB Heel Questionable

Bills vs. Jaguars starting lineups

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Zack Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Tommy Sweeney | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones, DJ Chark | TE - Chris Manhertz | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar