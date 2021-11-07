Bills vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The soaring Buffalo Bills will travel to Florida to take on the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 on Sunday.

The Bills are 5-2 and are coming off a 26-11 hammering of division rivals the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Quarterback Josh Allen had a relatively quiet day against the Dolphins but still managed to throw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and rush for 55 yards and a score.

Brent Martineau @BrentASJax Urban Meyer and the coaching staff with time to prepare have been brutal this year. Houston, Titans and now Seattle. Embarrassing performances with time to prep. This is embarrassing. Urban Meyer and the coaching staff with time to prepare have been brutal this year. Houston, Titans and now Seattle. Embarrassing performances with time to prep. This is embarrassing.

The Jaguars are currently 1-6 and are inching closer to another high draft pick and perhaps even a new head coach sooner rather than later. They were on the receiving end of a 31-7 blowout loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, who were without franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Seattle's backup quarterback Geno Smith completed 83.3% of his pass attempts and threw two touchdown passes against a hapless Jaguars defense.

Bills vs. Jaguars match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida.

Bills vs. Jaguars betting odds

Spreads

Buffalo Bills: -14.5 (-115)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Buffalo Bills: -1100

Jacksonville Jaguars: +650

Totals

Buffalo Bills: O48.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: U48.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Jaguars betting picks

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs' telepathy has been the key to the Bills' success this season. The veteran wide receiver is the young quarterback's security blanket in clutch spots.

Diggs has been consistent all year long but is yet to have a massive game outside of the one he had against the Houston Texans. Expect Diggs and Allen to have a field day against the Jaguars' struggling secondary, with the wide receiver recording over 100 receiving yards and Allen throwing for over 300.

The Bills have been ruthless against subpar opponents and expect the same on Sunday. A 13-18 point win margin for the Bills is +375. A lock if there ever was one.

Bills vs. Jaguars key injuries

Buffalo Bills

WR Cole Beasley (Ribs): Questionable

S Jordan Poyer (Shoulder): Questionable

TE Dawson Knox (Hand): Out

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB James Robinson (Heel): Questionable

Bills vs. Jaguars head-to-head

The Bills and Jaguars have met 17 times in the NFL. Buffalo holds a slender 9-8 lead in all-time head-to-head games between the two teams.

The two teams last met during the 2018 season. The Bills secured a narrow 24-21 win.

Bills vs. Jaguars Prediction

This will likely be the most lopsided game in Week 9. The Bills offense can steamroll any opponent and the Jaguars, so far, have failed to contain anyone.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence are in for another painful afternoon.

Prediction: The Bills win by at least 20 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar