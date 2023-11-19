Bills vs Jets Inactives: Who is out for Week 11?

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will face off this week in a huge divisional matchup. Surprisingly, both teams are in need of a win to get back in the playoff race, and divisional matchups always play big in tiebreaking scenarios. This is an important game for both sides. How do the injury reports look for each team?

Garrett Wilson is active today

Bills vs. Jets inactives

Buffalo Bills:

The Buffalo Bills have a few players with injuries to report this week. However, all of them are expected to be healthy enough to play. They don't have any injury designation as of now, but these players are dealing with ailments:

Christian Benford, CB, Hamstring

Micah Hyde, S, Neck

Cam Lewis, CB, Shoulder

Jordan Phillips, DT, Knee

Trent Sherfield, WR, Ankle

Dorian Williams, LB, Knee

Josh Allen, QB, Right Shoulder

All of these players, including Josh Allen, are expected to be a full go this afternoon when these two teams face off.

New York Jets:

The New York Jets are in a similar boat. They also have several players on the injury report, but they're all without an official designation. No one is Out, Doubtful, or even Questionable at this time:

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Hip

Chazz Surratt, LB, Ankle

Billy Turner, OT, Finger

Mekhi Becton, OT, Wrist

Will McDonald IV, DE, Ankle

Garrett Wilson, WR, Elbow

Duane Brown, OT, Hip

John Franklin-Myers, DE, Knee

Quincy Williams, LB, Knee

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Hamstring

All players, including Garrett Wilson, are expected to be able to play at full capacity today.

Who should I start in Jets vs. Bills?

There is a high chance that this New York Jets and Buffalo Bills matchup is another defensive slugfest with ugly offense like it was in Week 1 when Aaron Rodgers went down. For that reason, both defenses are decent plays, with the Bills defense looking particularly good.

For the Bills, even though the Jets have a good secondary, Stefon Diggs will not have two duds back to back. Expect Josh Allen to get him the ball and even if he doesn't have an exceptional performance, he will not be so bad he should have been on your bench.

On the Jets side, Breece Hall has been pretty disappointing sometimes and pretty impressive other times. The Bills have a solid run defense, but he's the only player the Jets can count on to produce anything, so he might be worth starting.