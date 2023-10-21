Bills vs. Patriots Week 7 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - Oct. 22 | NFL Season 2023

The 4-2 Buffalo Bills are set to go on the road to play the 1-5 New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is coming off a 14-9 win over the New York Giants.
The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and are on a three-game losing streak.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Match Details
Fixture: Buffalo Bills (4-2) vs. New England Patriots (5-1)
Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET.
Venue: Gillette Stadium
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds
Spread
Bills -8.5 (-110)
Patriots +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Bills -425
Patriots +330
Total
Over 40 (-110)
Under 40 (-110)
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Picks
The Buffalo Bills offense has struggled in back-to-back weeks out of the gate. However, the Bills have had success against New England as of late, and Buffalo will be looking to make a statement here.
After a bad game last week, take Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -115. The quarterback has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of the last three games.
Mac Jones, meanwhile, has not looked good this season and has struggled against the Buffalo Bills. This Bills defense is also one of the best in the league, so take Jones to throw an interception at -160.
Bills vs. Patriots: Key Injuries
Bills
- DT Ed Oliver (toe), Out
- TE Quintin Morris (ankle), Out
- RB Damien Harris (concussion/neck), Out
- CB, Kaiir Elam (ankle), Questionable
Patriots
- T Trent Brown (chest), questionable
- TE Hunter Henry (ankle), doubtful
- T Riley Reiff (knee), doubtful
- C David Andrews (ankle), questionable
- S Kyle Dugger (foot), questionable
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), questionable
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), doubtful
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Head-to-head
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots have played each other 127 times with the Pats leading the all-time series 77-49-1. In the playoffs, they are 1-1 against one another.
While the head-to-head shows Patriots dominance, that has changed in recent times and Buffalo is 6-0 in their last six meetings.
Bills vs. Patriots: Prediction
The Buffalo Bills had a disappointing game last week and now go on the road to play a Mac Jones-led New England Patriots team against whom the Bills have had great success. Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense should rebound nicely here in a blowout win.
Prediction: Bills 31, Patriots 10
