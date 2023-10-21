Bills vs. Patriots Week 7 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - Oct. 22 | NFL Season 2023

The 4-2 Buffalo Bills are set to go on the road to play the 1-5 New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is coming off a 14-9 win over the New York Giants.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and are on a three-game losing streak.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills (4-2) vs. New England Patriots (5-1)

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET.

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread

Bills -8.5 (-110)

Patriots +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bills -425

Patriots +330

Total

Over 40 (-110)

Under 40 (-110)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Picks

Take Mac Jones to throw a pick

The Buffalo Bills offense has struggled in back-to-back weeks out of the gate. However, the Bills have had success against New England as of late, and Buffalo will be looking to make a statement here.

After a bad game last week, take Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -115. The quarterback has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of the last three games.

Mac Jones, meanwhile, has not looked good this season and has struggled against the Buffalo Bills. This Bills defense is also one of the best in the league, so take Jones to throw an interception at -160.

Bills vs. Patriots: Key Injuries

Bills

DT Ed Oliver (toe), Out

TE Quintin Morris (ankle), Out

RB Damien Harris (concussion/neck), Out

CB, Kaiir Elam (ankle), Questionable

Patriots

T Trent Brown (chest), questionable

TE Hunter Henry (ankle), doubtful

T Riley Reiff (knee), doubtful

C David Andrews (ankle), questionable

S Kyle Dugger (foot), questionable

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), doubtful

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Head-to-head

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots have played each other 127 times with the Pats leading the all-time series 77-49-1. In the playoffs, they are 1-1 against one another.

While the head-to-head shows Patriots dominance, that has changed in recent times and Buffalo is 6-0 in their last six meetings.

Bills vs. Patriots: Prediction

The Buffalo Bills had a disappointing game last week and now go on the road to play a Mac Jones-led New England Patriots team against whom the Bills have had great success. Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense should rebound nicely here in a blowout win.

Prediction: Bills 31, Patriots 10

