Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints in a must-win game for both teams.

The Bills suffered a humiliating 41-15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, which saw them slip to 6-4. To rub salt into wounds, their defeat meant that the New England Patriots ascended to the top of the AFC East standings without playing a snap last Sunday.

The Saints slipped to their third straight loss in Week 11. They were humbled 40-29 by the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, an alarming loss for head coach Sean Payton and his team. They are currently 5-5 and could quickly slip out of playoff contention if they don't turn the tide around in the upcoming games.

It's a massive game for both teams as neither can afford defeat.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints match details for Thanksgiving Day

Date: November 25th, 2021

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Time: 8:20 pm EST

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saintsbetting odds

Spreads

Buffalo Bills: -6.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Buffalo Bills: -260

New Orleans Saints: +215

Over/Under

Buffalo Bills: U45.0 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: O45.0 (-110)

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints betting picks

The Bills usually respond well after losses. Buffalo's average margin of victory in their previous three games after defeat this season has been 26 points. The Saints' defense has struggled and has given up at least 25 points in each of their last four games. Expect Buffalo to come out all guns blazing, win the game on Thursday and cover the spread.

Both teams struggled offensively in Week 11, but that hasn't been the case all year long. Both offenses are capable of scoring points aplenty against any defense. Bet the over for this game.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints betting trends

In the Buffalo Bills' 10 games this season, the over has hit on six occasions. The Saints' past four games have all hit the over.

The Bills and Saints are both 5-5 against the spread this season.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints key injuries

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have no injury concerns ahead of the game against the Saints. The only players they will be without are the ones currently on the injured reserves list. Special teamer Marquez Stevenson, who has spent time on the IR, was cleared to return on Tuesday. His playing status for Thursday remains unclear.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara (knee), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle). Mark Ingram has been nursing a knee injury but is expected to play.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints head-to-head

The two teams have met each other 11 times in the NFL. The Saints hold a 7-4 lead in the head-to-head series between the two.

The Saints currently have a five-game winning streak against the Bills, which stretches back to the 2001 NFL season. The Bills last beat New Orleans during the 1998 campaign.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints prediction

The Bills have been uncharacteristically erratic this season, but they have enough firepower to beat a Saints team who will be without their starting quarterback and running.

Prediction: The Bills win by at least 10 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar