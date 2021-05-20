Russell Okung makes surprise move after the Bitcoin market drops

Russell Okung took the NFL by surprise when asked to have half his salary paid to him in Bitcoin. At the time Okung looked like a genius because his Bitcoin investment made him one of the highest played players in the NFL. Okung knew that putting his salary into Bitcoin was a gamble but he felt it was worth it.

However, on Wednesday, Bitcoin's value dropped to $31,000 which is more than half its all-time-high. It's stock dropped 5%, taking it's price to 47% lower than its all-time-high and 10% lower than its direct listing target price.

Following this drop in valuation, Russell Okung did something that no one expected. Did Okung sell all his Bitcoin holdings?

Russell Okung didn't sell all his Bitcoin after it fell. Instead, he surprised everyone and bought more. This makes sense to a certain point. When gambling in the stock market, individuals want to buy stocks at a low price and sell it at a profit.

Instead of looking at this as a problem, Russell Okung saw it as an opportunity to buy more while the price was low. Okung posted on his Twitter account that people would laugh now but cry later. He's referencing everyone who is doubting his decision on Bitcoin.

Russell Okung went on to post that he will never be sell his Bitcoin holdings. Okung looks dedicated to Bitcoin and will see this drop through. He posted on his Twitter account on May 16th that he was buying the dip. It was almost like he was expecting the market to fall.

The veteran offensive tackle is currently a free agent and hasn't been signed yet. He doubled down on Bitcoin and remains firm on his belief that cryptocurrency is the future even after China Banking Association warned members that there was a huge risk in it.

The China Banking Association said this in a statement about cryptocurrency:

"Resolutely refraon from conducting or participating in any business activities related to virtual currencies."

Russell Okung may be in it for the long haul, but one major player has started to back out of Bitcoin. Elon Musk announced that Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method when buying a car. It's certainly a difficult time to be a cryptocurrency owner.