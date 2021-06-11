Blues vs Generals prediction & match preview - June 12 | Spring League 2021

The Blues and Generals will wrap up the 2021 Spring League regular season when they meet on Saturday.

The Blues are coming off an excellent victory over the number one team in the South Division. They completed an impressive Hail Mary to defeat the Jousters in Week 5. They now find themselves in a three-way tie at the top of the South Division between the Jousters and the Generals.

The Generals took care of business against the Sea Lions in Week 5. Heading into the game against the Sea Lions, the Generals knew they needed a win to keep their Mega Bowl hopes alive. The Generals will now enter another must-win game in Week 6 against the Blues.

Blues vs. Generals: How to watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST

How to Watch: FS2

The Mega Bowl is right around the corner!



Even though we're still waiting for a deciding Week 6 to see which two teams will compete for the #TSL2021 championship, tickets are on sale now here: https://t.co/XzMRoXyi4a



The Mega Bowl will be at 2 pm CT at Rice Stadium in Houston. pic.twitter.com/mcFu3I5H25 — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 10, 2021

Blues vs. Generals: Head-to-Head | Spring League 2021

Blues

The Blues and Generals will meet for the final time during the 2021 Spring League season on Saturday night. The Generals defeated the Blues 24-9 during their Week 3 matchup. The Blues will look to get revenge and even the scores for the 2021 season.

Blues vs. Generals: Team news | Spring League 2021

Blues

Blues

The Blues are currently 3-2 and sitting in third place in the South Division behind the Generals and Jousters. Their offense has scored a total of 62 points during the 2021 season. The downfall of the Blues team has been their defense. Their defense has given up 84 points to opposing offenses in the 2021 Spring League season.

Up all night to get Lucky!



Check out ALL THE ANGLES of @TheyHearMeNow's walk-off Hail Mary grab from Saturday night in Houston. pic.twitter.com/eDySV5Zj29 — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 8, 2021

Generals

Generals

The Generals will be led in the Week 6 game by former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet. The Generals offense has scored 108 points during the 2021 Spring League season. Their defense has given up 94 total points to opposing offenses in 2021. If the Generals want a shot at the Mega Bowl, they'll need their defense to step up against the Blues in Week 6.

Blues vs. Generals: Projected starters | Spring League 2021

Blues

QB: Connor Kaegi

RB: Marcelias Sutton

WR: Davion Davis, Brandon Arconado, Lucky Jackson

TE: Daniel Allen

Generals

QB: Ryan Mallett

RB: Darnell Holland

WR: Siaosi Mariner, Floyd Allen, Melvin Vaughn

TE: Sal Cannella, Raymond Epps

Blues vs. Generals: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The 2021 Spring League season will end with one of the best games of the year. The Blues will have their hands full, attempting to stop Ryan Mallet and the Generals' high-powered offense. Mallett will use his NFL experience to make the right calls to defeat the Blues in Week 6.

Prediction: Generals 28-24 Blues

