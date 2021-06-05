Blues vs Jousters Prediction & Match Preview - June 5 | Spring League 2021

The Blues are entering their Week 5 matchup with the Jousters tied with the Generals for second place in the South Division. If the Blues want to get a shot at the Spring League championship game, they'll need to pull off an upset win over the Jousters. The Blues have been victims of blowouts during the 2021 Spring League.

The Jousters are sitting on top of the Spring League's South Division with a 3-1 record. They'll look to solidify their spot in the Spring League championship game with a win against the Blues in Week 5. The Jousters haven't lost a game since Week 1 of the season.

Blues vs. Jousters: How to Watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 5, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

How to Watch: FS1

Blues vs Jousters: Head to Head | Spring League 2021

Spring League

The Blues and Jousters will meet for the last time during the 2021 Spring League season. Jousters dominated the Blues in their first meeting in Week 2, winning 28-7.

Blues vs Jousters: Team News | Spring League 2021

Blues

Blues

The Blues are 2-2 heading into their meeting with the Jousters. Their defense is the weak spot on their team. The Blues have given up 74 points to opponents during the 2021 Spring League season. Their offense hasn't fared well either, scoring only 50 points this season.

Jousters

Spring League

The Jousters have a talented offense that has helped them win three straight games. Their offense has scored 91 points during the 2021 Spring League season. The Jousters defense has only given up 46 points to opponents this season. They'll lean on their defense to stop the Blues' offense on Saturday night.

Blues vs. Jousters: Projected Starters | Spring League 2021

Blues

QB: Nick Fitzgerald

RB: Marcelias Sutton

WR: Davion Davis, Brandon Arconado, Lucky Jackson

TE: David Grinnage, Hakeem Valles

Jousters

QB: Luis Perez

RB: Cameron Scarlet

WR: Demore'ew Stringfellow, Anthony Ratliff-Williams, KJ Stephenson

TE: Dequan Hampton, Donnie Ernsberger

Blues vs. Jousters: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The Jousters are facing one of the worst offenses in the Spring League. Their defense should take control of football early, and it will set up their offense for success. The Jousters' offense will surpass 100 points after their dominant victory over the Blues on Saturday night.

Prediction: Jousters 45, Blues 21

