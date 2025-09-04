Bo Nix or Baker Mayfield: Which QB should I start in Week 1 Fantasy Football?

The 2025 NFL season kicks off with plenty of intrigue, and fantasy managers have a tough decision when it comes to choosing between Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos and Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both quarterbacks open their campaigns on Sunday, September 7, with Mayfield leading the Bucs against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, while Nix and the Broncos host the Tennessee Titans in Denver. So which signal-caller should fantasy managers turn to in Week 1? Let’s break it down.
Is Baker Mayfield a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?
Mayfield enters his third season as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback, and he opens the year in a divisional matchup with the Falcons. He’s projected for a strong fantasy output, with 23.9 points, stemming from 280 passing yards, nearly 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, and 15 rushing yards.
Mayfield has proven steady in Tampa Bay, and this divisional clash sets up well for him to put up solid numbers. With reliable weapons at his disposal, Mayfield’s projection makes him one of the stronger quarterback starts for Week 1.
Is Bo Nix a good pick for Fantasy Football Week 1?
Nix heads into his second season with the Denver Broncos after an impressive rookie campaign in 2024. He played all 17 games, throwing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for 430 yards and 4 scores. Denver finished 10-7 and made the postseason, though their run ended in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.
For Week 1 against Tennessee, the Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Simulator projects Nix for 22 fantasy points, with 214 passing yards, about 1–2 touchdowns, 1 interception, and 24 rushing yards. His rushing ability adds stability to his floor, but he’s facing a Titans defense that will test Denver early.
Who to pick between Bo Nix and Baker Mayfield for Week 1?
While both quarterbacks are in position to post respectable numbers, the projection favors Baker Mayfield in Week 1. His 23.9 projected points narrowly edge out Nix’s 22, thanks to his higher passing yardage and touchdown potential against a divisional rival in Atlanta.
Nix remains a strong play, especially given his rushing upside, but Mayfield’s more favorable Week 1 projection makes him the safer fantasy start.
Verdict: Start Baker Mayfield in Week 1, and keep Bo Nix rostered as a strong alternative moving forward.
