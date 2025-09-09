Bo Nix or Dak Prescott: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Two quarterbacks enter Week 2 of the fantasy season with different narratives. Dallas veteran Dak Prescott turned in a modest statistical outing but drew strong reviews from evaluators, while Denver’s Bo Nix delivered a rocky performance in his sophomore opener despite his team’s win.

Fantasy managers weighing the two passers face a decision that comes down to trust, matchups and supporting casts.

Bo Nix Week 2 fantasy outlook

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

Bo Nix's season debut against Tennessee revealed both his potential and his inexperience. He had 25 completions on 40 attempts for 176 yards and one touchdown, but also added two interceptions and a lost fumble to his line. He gained 18 rushing yards on eight carries.

Several analysts pointed to his struggles in pushing the ball downfield. According to USA Today, Nix attempted nine throws of 10 yards or more, completing only three while tossing both interceptions. ESPN noted that each of Nix’s turnovers came under pressure.

Coach Sean Payton defended his quarterback after the game, emphasizing the team’s victory and Nix’s resilience late in the contest. Still, a Week 2 matchup with Indianapolis will be no easier. The Colts’ secondary features multiple playmakers, and New York Times matchup grades rate the defense as a difficult draw for fantasy quarterbacks.

For fantasy purposes, Nix enters the week as a midrange QB2. Denver’s defense and run game may keep him from putting up the type of volume that would justify starting him in most single-quarterback leagues.

Dak Prescott Week 2 fantasy outlook

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott’s stat line in a Week 1 loss to Philadelphia (21 completions on 34 attempts for 188 yards) with no touchdowns does not tell the full story. While the Cowboys came up short, the quarterback avoided turnovers and, by most measures, played at a high level.

Pro Football Focus graded Prescott among the league’s top passers in the opening week, crediting him with multiple high-difficulty completions and efficient play under pressure.

His chemistry with CeeDee Lamb remains intact, though drops from the star wideout and a lack of rhythm with newcomer George Pickens limited production on the scoreboard.

The outlook improves in Week 2 as Dallas hosts the New York Giants. CBS Sports projects Dak Prescott for 17.9 fantasy points, noting that New York’s defense allowed the 19th-most points to opposing quarterbacks last season.

A softer matchup at home positions him as a safer starting option than his Week 1 line might suggest.

Bo Nix or Dak Prescott: Who should I start in Week 2?

The choice between Dak Prescott and Bo Nix comes down to stability versus upside. Prescott has the more favorable matchup, a proven top receiver in CeeDee Lamb, and advanced grades that support his efficiency even when box scores don’t. Nix, meanwhile, is facing a secondary that could force conservative play-calling, with Denver likely leaning on its defense and running game.

Projection models reflect that difference. Sportskeeda’s Who Should I Start? tool gives Prescott a slight edge with 16.9 fantasy points, compared to 15.7 for Nix. That aligns with CBS Sports’ forecast and with the broader consensus of fantasy analysts.

With projections, matchups, and surrounding talent all tilting in his favor, fantasy managers should start Prescott over Nix in Week 2.

