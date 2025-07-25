Bo Nix Fantasy Outlook: Is Broncos QB a good pick in 2025 heading into his sophomore season?

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix had a great first season in the National Football League. The former No. 12 overall pick out of Oregon had 3,775 passing yards, 33 total touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 430 rushing yards for the Broncos last year.

In fantasy football terms, Nix finished the 2024 campaign as the QB7 in PPR formats with 329.2 points (19.36 points per game). As a result, looking to the 2025 season, Nix is expected to be one of the top names available at the QB position in fantasy football drafts.

At the current moment, Fantasy Pros are projecting Nix as the No. 8 QB (in between Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray), and No. 73 overall player available in fantasy football drafts this summer. This rank would result in Nix being selected near the eighth round of the selection process.

Denver's offense is much stronger on paper than it was in 2024 with the additions of RB RJ Harvey, RB J.K. Dobbins, and TE Evan Engram. Although this does not guarantee Nix a top ten finish in fantasy football, it should give fantasy managers confidence that the Denver QB has the pieces around him to be a viable QB1 for their team.

Bo Nix could be the best of the rest at the QB position

The fantasy football quarterback position, rightly so, has been dominated by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow for the past few seasons. 2024 saw Jayden Daniels emerge as the likeliest addition to this impressive list. These QB's all have a unique combination of elite passing, rushing, and decision making abilities that put them in a class above every other QB in the league.

While Nix does not feature the same consistent ceiling or floor as the majority of these QB's, he does have a chance to become one of the best second-tier fantasy QB's for years to come.

Nix appears to have the full backing and support of head coach Sean Payton, and is playing for a franchise looking to build and add playmakers around him. If your strategy in drafts this summer is to load up on non-QB skill position players (WRs, RBs, TEs), Nix will likely give you extremely solid QB value for a much cheaper draft price. Draft Nix as low-end QB1 this summer, with mid-range QB1 upside.

