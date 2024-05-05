Bob Avellini cause of death: How did ex-Bears QB die?

Bob Avellini is not someone whom Chicago Bears fan will have in their minds when they think of their team's success in the mid-to-late part of the 20th century. Those fans will think of Walter Payton first, or the monstrous defense that played a major role in their Super Bowl XX win. But for a while, he was their No. 1 quarterback.

Bob Avellini cause of death

Avellini, 70, died on Saturday. A Bears official confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that he had been fighting cancer.

Since retirement, he had been struggling to get his life together. He filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012. Two years later, he pled guilty to aggravated DUI and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but not before claiming that head injuries stemming from his football career played a part.