Bobby Wagner replacements: 3 players Commanders should target in 2025

The Washington Commanders have an important decision to make regarding their veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. After joining Washington on a one-year deal, the 34-year-old Wagner proved his worth, making the Pro Bowl and earning second-team All-Pro honors in the process.

That one-year deal is now expiring, and the Commanders are deciding on whether to keep Wagner for another year or let him go. If Wagner does leave Washington, it would leave the Commanders looking for a replacement, and finding the right replacement is key for them building on their impressive 2024 season. So who could they look to?

3 potential Bobby Wagner replacements for Commanders

#1, Nick Bolton (Free Agent)

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton stands out as a prime target for Commanders GM Adam Peters. At just 25 years old, Bolton represents a long-term solution with proven production. He recorded 247 tackles across two seasons before 2024, displaying his sideline-to-sideline range and instinctive play.

According to Spotrac, Bolton could command around $12.25 million annually on a four-year, $49.03 million contract. While that isn't cheap, it would secure a young defensive cornerstone for Washington's future, something they may find enticing as their Super Bowl window opens.

#2, Dre Greenlaw (Free Agent)

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Dre Greenlaw represents a familiar option for Adam Peters, as both previously worked together with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran linebacker missed a lot of time in 2024 recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the Super Bowl, followed by calf issues.

The medical evaluation will be crucial here as when healthy, Greenlaw has proven himself, accumulating 247 tackles in the two seasons before his injury setbacks. At 28 years old when the 2025 season begins, he offers both experience and remaining prime years, presuming a medical evaluation gives him the green light.

#3, Jihaad Campbell (Draft Prospect)

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

With the 29th overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft, the Commanders might select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Campbell displayed his all-around ability during his last year at college with 117 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss.

If drafted, Campbell would add youth and athleticism to the position, which comes with both reward and risk at the NFL level. His college tape shows outstanding range and closing speed, although scouts mention he will at times be over-aggressive, something that could be exploited in the pros.

Under Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., these natural abilities might be chiseled into steady production, albeit at the cost of some potentially costly plays early on.

Given that Campbell is projected by many to be an early second-round pick, the Commanders should be able to take him in the first round, presuming they wish to do so.

Washington is coming off a 12-5 season, in which they were knocked out of the playoffs in the NFC Championship game by their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Given they will believe they are not far off being a Super Bowl contender, making the correct decision here could be key.

With free agency set to begin on Match 12 at 4 p.m. ET, it will be interesting to see if Bobby Wagner does remain with the Commanders, and if not, who they will look to as a replacement.

