Boston Scott was supposed to be an ace in the hole for fantasy owners this season. However, thus far, his production has left owners wanting. That said, the biggest game is always the next one and at any moment, fans hope he will pop off. Of course, the first step to doing so is getting on the field.

The running back has been dealing with an injury so that has been difficult. So, what's the latest on Boston Scott and when could he return?

Boston Scott at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Boston Scott Injury Update

The running back is listed as questionable at the moment. Scott suffered a concussion and has been working his way back to the field. He hasn't missed much time but was inactive for the Week 3 showdown against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy owners hope that the concussion is a mild one and he can return to the lineup quickly. The Buccaneers game was on Monday, and he has some time to get healthy before the game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

As of now, however, there are no guarantees he will play in Week 4, and we await updates on his condition.

What happened to Boston Scott?

The running back suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14. The concussion has been termed as a Head Cranial Concussion Grade 1. It is considered mild as a grade 1, meaning that the recovery time should be on the shorter end of the spectrum, according to Carrus Health.

Normally, one can return to normal activities after a few days, giving a substantial reason to hope that he can play in Week 4 against the Commanders. However, until the team offers an official update, one can't make any assumptions.

When will Boston Scott return?

He suffered the injury on September 14 and the Week 4 tilt against the Washington Commanders will take place on October 1. With about two and a half weeks of rest, the odds are good that he should be ready to play. Of course, that also leaves the issue of getting him back up to speed in practice.

During the leadup to Week 3, he practiced for two days in a limited fashion. One would hope that he can get back up to speed quickly this week and be ready to rumble in Week 4. It might take him a carry or two in order to knock the rust off, but he should be back near his old self quickly.