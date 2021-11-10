"Move to electric is super important" - Tom Brady backs Elon Musk's Tesla and wave of electric vehicles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still going strong at the ripe age of 44. He enjoyed unheralded success as part of the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls during his time in Boston.

He then swapped New England for Tampa and has not looked back. His famous TB12 method is one of the reasons he is still playing at such a high level this late into his career.

The Tampa quarterback is happy to be on board with Hertz and being environmentally better is something he takes great pride in.

“They’re building and reinventing a great business,” Brady said of Hertz. “Their move to electric vehicles is super important.”

Brady and Tesla's electric cars

The Tampa quarterback has been driving a Tesla for the last four years as he transitions to a better lifestyle for the environment. A Hertz ambassador, Brady appeared in an ad campaign for Hertz, a car rental company that rents out Telsa cars.

He spoke recently with Bloomberg Television about Elon Musk's electric cars and how they are the way of the future.

“This is one of those areas that I feel really strongly about,” Brady said. “I love the cars.”

“I’ve thought so much about the sustainability of my own body,” Brady said. “Businesses are doing the same thing. People want to understand areas in which they can be more sustainable, certainly to help the environment.”

At 44, Brady is leading the way for the Buccaneers

It is clear that Brady is trying to do his best to lead a more sustainable lifestyle and it is working for him. At 44 years old, Brady is leading the way for athletes to play elite sports for longer.

Despite his age, Brady is showing no signs of "father time" as his stats this season are simply too good to be true.

In his eight games this season, Brady has the Buccaneers perfectly positioned to win back-to-back Super Bowls as they currently lead the NFC South division with a 6-2 record.

Brady has thrown for 2,650 passing yards with 25 touchdowns to just five interceptions and is on pace to at least match his 2020 season with the Bucs, where he threw for 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns through 16 games.

With the NFL adding another regular-season game, odds are that Brady will surpass both of his totals from last season with ease. Up next for Brady is an away trip to Washington to take on the NFC East's bottom-placed team.

