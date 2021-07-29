Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes top NFL's top 50 players sales list

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (surprise, surprise!) sit comfortably at the top of the NFLPA Players Sales List. The two quarterbacks are the faces of the NFL, so this comes as little surprise. Their immense popularity also led to the pair being featured on the cover of the new Madden 22 video game.

Brady and Mahomes competed for a Super Bowl last season and have a great chance of returning this year. Both should see their names remain at the top for the entire season.

They'll now compete throughout the season in the player sales list. Tom Brady had the highest selling rookie card in the NFL until Patrick Mahomes dethroned him with his recent card sale. Both also rank towards the top in jersey sales each year.

With both quarterbacks being the top players on their respective teams, it's going to be hard to dethrone either from the top. Here's a quick look at the NFLPA Player Sales List and which NFL players round out the top 50.

What is the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List?

NFL Merchandise

The NFLPA's player sales list consists of the top 50 players in merchandise sales. The list is currently the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player-branded merchandise.

Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko are retail outlets that sell NFL merchandise. The licensed products consist of but are not limited to: trading cards, men's, women's and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and more (phew!).

Here's a quick look at the top 50 names in the NFLPA Player Sales List.

Ranking Player Team 1. Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2. Patrick Mahomes II Kansas City Chiefs 3. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 4. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 5. CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 6. Justin Fields Chicago Bears 7. Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys 8. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 9. Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 11. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 12. Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 13. Chase Young Washington Football Team 14. George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 15. Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 16. Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles 17. Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18. Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys 19. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 20. Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders 21. Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys 22. Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 23. J.J. Watt Arizona Cardinals 24. Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 25. DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks 26. Trey Lance San Francisco 49ers 27. Davante Adams Green Bay Packers 28. Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 29. Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns 30. Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 31. Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 32. Saquon Barkley New York Giants 33. Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34. Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 35. Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 36. T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 37. Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 38. Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 39. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 40. Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 41. Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 42. Zach Wilson New York Jets 43. Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers 44. Julio Jones Tennessee Titans 45. Khalil Mack Chicago Bears 46. Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders 47. Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 48. Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns 49. Jared Goff Detroit Lions 50. Henry Ruggs III Las Vegas Raiders

Two rookies rank in the top ten; Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. Lawrence is the face of the Jacksonville Jaguars entering his rookie season.

The NFLPA’s list of Top 50 player sales of all officially licensed player products and merchandise (March 1 to May 31):



1. Tom Brady

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Dak Prescott

5. CeeDee Lamb

7. Ezekiel Elliott

18. Amari Cooper

21. Micah Parsons — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2021

The Chicago Bears took a significant risk trading up to select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Both Zach Wilson and Trey Lance join them in the list. Both Fields and Lawrence were the top two college football quarterback prospects heading into the 2020 season.

The Dallas Cowboys are known as 'America's Team,' and they have a dedicated fan base. Dallas has five players on the player sales list. Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott slot right into the top ten while Amari Cooper and Micah Parsons are in the top 25.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha