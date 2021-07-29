Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes top NFL's top 50 players sales list

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (surprise, surprise!) sit comfortably at the top of the NFLPA Players Sales List. The two quarterbacks are the faces of the NFL, so this comes as little surprise. Their immense popularity also led to the pair being featured on the cover of the new Madden 22 video game.
Brady and Mahomes competed for a Super Bowl last season and have a great chance of returning this year. Both should see their names remain at the top for the entire season.
They'll now compete throughout the season in the player sales list. Tom Brady had the highest selling rookie card in the NFL until Patrick Mahomes dethroned him with his recent card sale. Both also rank towards the top in jersey sales each year.
With both quarterbacks being the top players on their respective teams, it's going to be hard to dethrone either from the top. Here's a quick look at the NFLPA Player Sales List and which NFL players round out the top 50.
What is the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List?
The NFLPA's player sales list consists of the top 50 players in merchandise sales. The list is currently the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player-branded merchandise.
Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko are retail outlets that sell NFL merchandise. The licensed products consist of but are not limited to: trading cards, men's, women's and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and more (phew!).
Here's a quick look at the top 50 names in the NFLPA Player Sales List.
Two rookies rank in the top ten; Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. Lawrence is the face of the Jacksonville Jaguars entering his rookie season.
The Chicago Bears took a significant risk trading up to select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Both Zach Wilson and Trey Lance join them in the list. Both Fields and Lawrence were the top two college football quarterback prospects heading into the 2020 season.
The Dallas Cowboys are known as 'America's Team,' and they have a dedicated fan base. Dallas has five players on the player sales list. Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott slot right into the top ten while Amari Cooper and Micah Parsons are in the top 25.