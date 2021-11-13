"We really haven’t been together that long" - Tom Brady knows how Buccaneers can improve in the second half of 2021 season

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel like a match made in heaven. In his first year, Brady led the team to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs and is poised to make it back to the postseason yet again.

Facing Washington on Sunday and coming off a bye, the Bucs are looking at avenging their loss to the Saints last time out. Despite winning a Super Bowl and now at 6-2 on the season, Brady says the team hasn't been together long at all and can improve more:

"As much as we think we've been together, we haven't been together that long. I was with players for seven, eight years, ten years, where nothing needs to be said. We've only been together a year-and-a-half," Brady said in his press conference."

The quarterback added:

"The meetings are important, the walk-throughs are important, practices are important — just being in constant communication with everything to try to improve everything that we're doing."

Brady knows the Buccaneers can get better

With the Buccaneers coming off a loss to New Orleans, Brady knows the team must improve, despite its 6-2 record and leading the division. Such is Brady's desire to win and be the best, he says that there is nothing the team can't get better at:

"I don't think there's one area where I think that we can't be better. Everything, I think we can improve. A lot of it is just great communication, us being on the same page. You've just got to continue to talk through things."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers



🗣️: "I don't think there is one area where I think we can't be better. I think everything we can improve."🗣️: @TomBrady "I don't think there is one area where I think we can't be better. I think everything we can improve."🗣️: @TomBrady https://t.co/9xecTQXlDO

It is a scary thought that Brady and his Tampa side can get even better. They are first in the league in scoring and second in total yards per game. Winning a Super Bowl and following that up with a 6-2 record through eight games serves as a bit of a warning shot for the rest of the league.

Despite being in good shape halfway through the season with a few injuries to speak of, most notably Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs will eventually get them back to full health.

On Sunday, Brady and co will face Taylor Heinicke and a Washington Football Team that gave them serious trouble in the playoffs last year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, the Buccaneers are fresh and coming off a bye. They will be smarting over their loss to New Orleans and will want to put down a marker for the rest of the league come Sunday.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar