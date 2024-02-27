Braelon Allen scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Wisconsin RB

Braelon Allen is among a handful of running back prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie at Wisconsin, he broke out despite starting only four games.

He rushed for at least 100 yards in seven straight games - a school record - breached 1,000 rushing yards for the season and helped the Badgers win the Las Vegas Bowl, for which he was named the game MVP.

When he became the primary rusher in 2022, he continued his 1000-yard form, winning the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and being named the Offensive MVP. Allen lost his form on the ground the next year, failing to reach 1,000 rushing yards, but he set career-highs in the air (28 receptions for 132 yards).

The 20-year-old surely looks to have a bright future before him, but can he fulfill his promise? If so, where?

Braelon Allen draft profile

When scouts looks at Braelon Allen, they will see a very imposing man. At 238 pounds, he packs a hefty frame for someone who's six-foot-two.

That allows him to bully defensive lines when they converge on him, as evidenced in some of the highlights below. However, he can also be a cerebral player, knowing where the open holes in the defensive scheme are and exploiting them.

Concerns can be raised about his age and physical development, as most football players turn pro relatively late (with 21 being the minimum threshold), especially with the risks of traumatic brain injury now common. Nevertheless, teams may want to use him now.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

D'Andre Swift headlines a free agency cast at running back

In the 2023-24 season, the Philadelphia Eagles had four running backs: Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, and D'Andre Swift. Only the first of them is under contract for 2024, and he will be a free agent after that.

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman need to plan for the future and invest in the ground game, as they have three credible receivers in AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Braelon Allen would make a great complement to Jalen Hurts' own rushing abilities.

#2 New England Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson will be gone in the span of two seasons

The New England Patriots will soon have a running back problem. Ezekiel Elliott will be a free agent. Rhamondre Stevenson in entering the final year of his contract. JaMychal Hasty and Kevin Harris have had only minimal involvement.

Jerod Mayo needs a rusher for the future, and Braelon Allen could be that guy. His dominating size and ability could be what the new coach wants for his offense.

#1 Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard will be a free agent

The Dallas Cowboys have been historically well known for their prolific running backs - Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, DeMarco Murray, and Ezekiel Elliott - to name a few.

Tony Pollard has been touted as the next person to follow in their footsteps. In 2022 and 2023, he breached 1,000 yards as he elevated himself to their primary rusher. However, he will also be a free agent, and the depth behind him is not exactly very convincing.

Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn have had only spot duty, with the latter suiting special teams more than offense. But Braelon Allen is one who can contribute immediately, and Mike McCarthy can hope for much as he begins the fight for his tenure.