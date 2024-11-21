Brandin Cooks injury update: Exploring Cowboys WR's status for Fantasy Football Week 12

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is dealing with a knee injury but could return to the lineup in Week 12.

Cooks hasn't played since the Cowboys's 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 26.

However, he has been limited in practice, so what is his status for Week 12?

Brandin Cooks injury update

Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks in action (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys designated Brandin Cooks to return from IR, and he is eligible to play this Sunday.

Dallas's designation of Cooks to return allows him to practice for 21 days without taking up a spot on the 53-man roster. For the player to suit up Sunday, the Cowboys must add him to the roster.

Cooks had been dealing with a knee infection.

“My mindset is to go out there as if I didn’t lose a step,” Cooks said, via Lonestar Live. “We’ve put in the work with the training staff and the strength coaches. So that’s my mindset going into it. It’s just let’s go."

The infection came after Cooks had surgery on his knee, but he says he doesn't regret the decision to have the operation.

“Not at all,” Cooks said. “That’s the risk you take. I’m about my body. It is what it is. That’s life. Things happen. I don’t regret the process of trying to do what I was trying to do. But I’m back. It’s really nothing to learn from. It’s a fluke situation.”

Although the Cowboys have 21 days to activate him, Cooks is on track to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Brandin Cooks also hopes he can spark the offense.

“I hope I can bring a spark and not just on the field, but just some of that energy out there on Sundays,” Cooks said. “That’s my mindset — to just get guys playing at a high level, playing fast, playing free, and having a great time out there. I think that’s what I’m not seeing right now. I think we can go out there and be more joyful in our process, for sure,” he added.

Before the injury, Cooks has nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

