Brandin Cooks injury update: Latest on Cowboys WR for fantasy football Week 9

Brandin Cooks was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys before the 2023 NFL season to add a much-needed upgrade to their wide receivers. After a slow start to the year, Cooks has recently given his fantasy football managers what they have been waiting for. He has averaged 14.5 fantasy points in his past two games and scored a touchdown in both of them.

While Cooks has appeared in six games for the Cowboys so far this year, his Week 9 availability could potentially be in jeopardy. He was reportedly a non-participant in their first practice session ahead of their important divisional clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brandin Cooks injury update

Brandin Cooks

It was a bit concerning to see Brandin Cooks absent from the Dallas Cowboys' first practice session Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was then listed on the Cowboys' initial injury report as a non-participant in practice, but apparently not due to an injury. He is instead being given some extra rest this week as his absence was confirmed as nothing injury-related.

This is excellent news for the Cowboys as they will need to have as many of their weapons available when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the first-place Eagles. Cooks returned to practice Thursday, so he appears to be good to go. While fantasy football managers should still confirm his status on the official injury report before kick off, it seems likely that he will be available.

What happened to Brandin Cooks?

No injuries have been reported for Cooks as he was instead simply taking a day off to rest Wednesday ahead of his Week 9 game. This is not an uncommon practice for veteran wide receivers, especially later in the season, as teams look to keep their legs as fresh as possible.

The Cowboys came out of their bye week and put up their best offensive performance of the season last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Cooks was a big part of this as he also posted his best game of the year, totaling four touches for 52 yards and a touchdown. He came away from the game with no reported injuries and is heating up just in time for a crucial divisional clash with the Eagles.

When will Brandin Cooks return?

Considering the fact that he already returned to Cowboys practice and that his initial absence was non-injury related, there is little to no reason to believe that Cooks is in danger of missing Week 9. Fantasy football managers who want to use him in their lineups this week should count on him being available, but his official listing on Friday's injury report will confirm his status.

While Cooks is already heating up over his past two games, he could see another boost in his volume this week if Michael Gallup is unable to play against the Eagles. Gallup is reportedly dealing with an illness in Week 9, so if he is unavailable, that could mean additional targets for Cooks.

