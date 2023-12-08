Brandin Cooks injury update: Latest on Cowboys WR for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Brandin Cooks has bounced back strong in recent weeks after a slow start to the 2023 fantasy football season. After failing to finish better than WR55 in any of his first four games, he has finished among the top 30 wide receivers in five of his last seven games. This makes him a solid WR3 or Flex option on most fantasy rosters.

With the 2023 fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, managers will need all of the weapons they can get in their lineups. This is why many were worried when Cooks was limited in the Dallas Cowboys' first Week 14 practice. This potentially puts his availability in jeopardy.

Brandin Cooks injury update

Brandin Cooks

The Dallas Cowboys held their first official Week 14 practice on Wednesday in preparation for a crucial matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Brandin Cooks was officially listed as a limited participant in that session after previously reporting no injury issues.

The encouraging news for the Cowboys, as well as his fantasy managers, is that he was listed with a "NIR-Rest" injury. This means that the veteran is being given additional rest this week but is not currently dealing with any reported injuries. He was expected to return to a full participant on Thursday and his removal from the injury report confirms that.

With Cooks removed from the Cowboys' injury report on Thursday, it can be assumed that he is fully healthy and ready to go for Week 14.

What happened to Brandin Cooks?

Many NFL teams manage the practice reps of their veteran players, especially late in the season. It appears that this is exactly what the Cowboys were doing with Cooks in Week 14 to make sure he is as fresh as possible for their upcoming game. They have an opportunity to tie the Eagles on top of the NFC East division with a victory, so they are making sure to be as healthy as possible entering it.

Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, two of the Cowboys' best offensive linemen, have also been listed on the injury report this week with the same "NIR-Rest" injury designation. This demonstrates the Cowboys proceeding with extra caution ahead of such an important game, so fantasy football managers shouldn't be worried about Cooks' availability this week.

When will Brandin Cooks return?

Unless he suffers a new injury prior to the Cowboys' Week 14 game against the Eagles, Cooks should be fully expected to play on Sunday Night Football. He is not reportedly dealing with any current injuries, with Wednesday's limited practice confirmed to just be additional rest for the veteran.

The Eagles are currently allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year, so Cooks could be in line for a big day in fantasy football. He has also recorded a touchdown in three of his past four games, and five of his past seven games, so he makes for an attractive lineup option this week in a favorable matchup with plenty of upside.