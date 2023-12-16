Brandin Cooks Injury Update: Latest on Cowboys WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been a good addition to the team this season. Cooks was traded this off-season from the Houston Texans to the Cowboys for a fifth and sixth-round pick.

Dallas brought in Cooks with the intention of him becoming the No. 2 receiver, opposite of CeeDee Lamb. He's currently third on the team in receiving yards and has the second most of any wide receiver on the Cowboys roster.

On top of his 534 receiving yards, he has 39 catches and five touchdowns. He's had five games this season where he's scored over 10 fantasy points. This Sunday, the Cowboys will face the Buffalo Bills.

Brandin Cooks' injury update

Cooks was one of many Cowboys players to appear on the injury list on Thursday. He missed both Thursday and Friday's practices with an illness.

Although he missed the last two practices, Cooks is expected to make the trip this weekend to Buffalo. There isn't any serious concern regarding his status and he should play.

Head coach Mike McCarthy delivered some positive news regarding Cooks' status and others following a bunch of players sitting out of practice this week:

"I think everyone's gonna progress," said McCarthy. "We're not feeling like we're gonna leave anybody home, as of our last conversation. I think we're gonna be OK there."

What happened to Brandon Cooks?

Nothing bad happened to Brandin Cooks in terms of any injury, he just missed time this week with an illness.

Cooks has played in 12 out of the Cowboys' 13 games this season.

Playing with the Cowboys is the fifth team Cooks has played for in his career and has become a key role in their offense. He has the chance to record his seventh 1,000-yard-plus season.

When will Brandon Cooks play?

It seems very likely that Brandin Cooks will play this Sunday.

Cooks hasn't been ruled out, but the team expects him to be active for their Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills.

Having Cooks available against the Bills is big, as he's been Dak Prescott's No. 2 wide receiver this season.

The Cowboys are currently 10-3 and hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

