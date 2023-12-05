Brandin Cooks or Jakobi Meyers: Who to start in Week 14?

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, most fantasy football leagues are reaching their climax, with playoff positions being set either this week or next in most formats.

Picking the right receiver each week can be the difference between winning and losing. All it takes is one play and a WR can double his points total, quickly altering your fantasy clash.

If you own both Brandin Cooks and Jakobi Meyers heading into Week 14 but only have room for one in your lineup, who should you choose?

Is Brandin Cooks a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Is Brandin Cooks a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks has finally found his place in this new offense, excelling after a slow start. Cooks took until Week 6 to hit double-digit PPR points, but he's reached that feat three times in the last four weeks.

Cooks' rise has coincided with the Cowboys' excellent vein of form, as they've triumphed in six of their last seven outings, currently sitting at 9-3.

Brandin Cooks is WR41 in PPR formats, totaling 121.0 PPR points. Despite the slow start, he's ranked ahead of the likes of Drake London and Josh Downs. He has 37 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns as he finally developed a rapport with QB Dak Prescott.

Cooks and the Cowboys take on their fierce rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 14, who are just one game ahead of them in the battle for the NFC East. This is a great matchup for Cooks and the Cowboys offense as the Eagles have allowed 3,341 passing yards, the 3rd most in the NFL. They also allow 39.5 fantasy points to wide receivers, the most in the NFL.

Is Jakobi Meyers a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Is Jakobi Meyers a good fantasy option in Week 14?

After a hot start, Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers' form has cooled somewhat, but he's still a valuable fantasy football asset.

Meyers saw 10+ targets in four of the first seven games of the year, but the team is spreading the ball around more since Jimmy Garoppolo was injured and replaced with Aidan O'Connell.

Meyers is WR26 in PPR formats, amassing 155.0 points at an average of 14.1 per game. He had an excellent season and has gained more fantasy points than Jaylen Waddle and Christian Kirk.

Meyers has 52 receptions for 591 yards, six touchdowns, and one rushing TD. Despite the drop-off as the year progressed, Meyers showed he's still a valuable fantasy asset in Week 12, totaling 17.1 PPR points in the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meyers and the Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and they've allowed 2,923 receiving yards, the 14th fewest in the NFL. However, they've allowed 29.4 fantasy points per game to WRs, the 11th most.

Brandin Cooks or Jakobi Meyers: Who to start in Week 14?

If you own both Brandin Cooks and Jakobi Meyers on your fantasy lineup but can only start one, use our start/sit analyzer to aid your decision.

Brandin Cooks or Jakobi Meyers: Who to start in Week 14?

Our analyzer says to start Brandin Cooks over Jakobi Meyers in Week 14. Cooks is in a rich vein of form, unlike Meyers, and gets a more wide-receiver-friendly matchup this week.

