Brandon Aiyuk injury update: 49ers GM John Lynch shares concerning status on WR's return timeline

Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL in Week 7 of the 2024 season. The San Francisco 49ers wideout has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Aiyuk began the 2025 season on the PUP list. However, it appears that the San Francisco WR won't make his comeback anytime soon.

49ers GM Johny Lynch shares injury update on Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk - Source: Getty

Last Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch shared a rather concerning update on Brandon Aiyuk's recovery.

"We'll be a better team when Brandon's out there so we look forward to that day but it's not close," Lynch said via KNBR. "He's got to continue to hit markers but he is tracking well. He's working hard."

Although the 49ers have not revealed an exact timeline for Aiyuk's return, the wideout is still far away from making his 2025 season debut. He is ruled out for the 49ers' Week 5 game against the LA Rams (3-1) on Thursday night.

The 49ers have a few injury concerns heading into their clash against the Rams. Apart from Aiyuk, wideouts Juan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are also ruled out. San Francisco also won't have tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy for the TNF contest.

The 49ers took Aiyuk with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the team in August last year.

Aiyuk has recorded 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns on 294 receptions in the regular season. He also has 117 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.

Aiyuk was part of the 49ers team that made it to the Super Bowl in February 2024. However, San Francisco lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final hurdle.

It remains to be seen when Aiyuk will return for San Francisco this season. If the 49ers make the playoffs, he could be a potential game-changer for the team if he recovers in time for the elimination games.

