Brandon Aiyuk injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for fantasy football Week 3

Brandon Aiyuk exploded for an incredible WR2 finish in fantasy football during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. He served as the clear focal point of the San Francisco 49ers' passing game as they destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many fantasy managers were a bit confused when his encore performance in Week 2 fell way short of his previously massive output. It makes a bit more sense now that it's been revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury during the first quarter. While he was still able to complete the entire game, this could potentially affect his availability in Week 3.

Brandon Aiyuk injury update

The good news for Brandon Aiyuk is that despite injuring his shoulder early on in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 matchup against the Los Anegles Rams, he was still able to complete the game.

This likely means he avoided a long-term serious injury, as confirmed by head coach Kyle Shanahan during a postgame press conference.

Shanahan said:

“I know he was hurting a little bit, but he was able to play through it. So I think he’ll be alright.”

Fantasy managers with Aiyuk on their rosters can exhale a bit as it sounds like Aiyuk should be able to avoid an extended absence.

This doesn't necessarily mean he will be available for Week 3, especially considering the short week. The 49ers are scheduled to face off against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, so he should be considered questionable for now.

What happened to Brandon Aiyuk?

On the San Francisco 49ers' first offensive drive of their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Aiyuk reportedly hurt his shoulder. The injury occurred when he was tackled after catching a pass from Brock Purdy.

He briefly came off the field before returning a couple of plays later. After making another catch, he again came out of the game to be evaluated in the medical tent.

Aiyuk returned again after being cleared by the medical staff, but he was used sparingly for the rest of the game. He spent several drives on the sidelines and only recorded one more reception during the final three quarters. While being cleared to return is a positive sign for his outlook moving forward, his inactivity is a cause for concern.

When will Brandon Aiyuk return?

Brandon Aiyuk should currently be considered questionable to play against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers will likely need to see how his injured shoulder responds to early-week treatment before making an official decision on his availability.

While fantasy football managers will likely be disappointed if Aiyuk is unable to play in Week 3, there has been no indication that he's dealing with anything serious.

They can expect to have him back in the near future, if he even misses any games at all. His Week 3 matchup being on Thursday is also allows fantasy managers sufficient time to replace him if he's unavailable.

