Brandon Aiyuk injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about 49ers WR?

Following a short-lived 2024 NFL season, Brandon Aiyuk will return to the field to try to help the San Francisco 49ers challenge for a Super Bowl again. The 27-year-old wide receiver will enter his sixth season in the league, this time as the team's WR1 following Deebo Samuel's trade to the Washington Commanders.Aiyuk suffered a season-ending ACL injury seven games into last season, worsening the 49ers' injury woes that also included Christian McCaffrey missing multiple games due to health issues. The 2025 season will present new challenges for Aiyuk and Co., which could affect his fantasy football draft stock.Should fantasy managers be concerned about Brandon Aiyuk?An ACL injury is never easy to navigate or fast to heal. More often than not, players who suffer from it don't come back to their best version. Certain athletes have recovered from this and continued to play at a high level, including NBA superstar Kevin Durant.Aiyuk wasn't the only one who suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, as Stefon Diggs also saw his campaign cut short by the same issue.While he continues to rehab, Brandon Aiyuk is placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, waiting for updates. According to 49ers reporter Cam Inman (via JPA Football), the player is unlikely to be cleared for the team's season opener.As Diggs appears to be ramping up to be ready for Week 1 with the New England Patriots, Aiyuk would have to wait at least one more week before returning to action. Depending on how his rehab evolves, he could be a decent option for fantasy managers looking for a WR2 or high-ceiling WR3.Brandon Aiyuk's 2025 fantasy outlookAfter recording 25 receptions for 374 yards in 2024, Brandon Aiyuk isn't expected to have an explosive season. Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer projects 179.6 fantasy points, 60.23 receptions, 916.5 yards and 4.5 touchdowns for Aiyuk.He is ranked 30th among wide receivers and 45th overall on our rankings, which isn't spectacular by any means. After revealing that he couldn't walk in the early stages of this injury, Aiyuk will have the chance to prove his value again and become a top wide receiver in 2025.He will have Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall by his side, while George Kittle will always be a solid option for Brock Purdy. That said, if he's 100% healthy, Aiyuk should make noise this season.