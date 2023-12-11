Brandon Aubrey Cowboys contract: How much does kicker earn in Dallas?

Brandon Aubrey is having a fabulous 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys. The kicker has made all 30 of his field goals across 13 games so far. He made four field goals in the Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Aubrey's impressive outings have helped the Cowboys to the summit of the NFC East. Mike McCarthy's side are joint-top of their division, along with the Eagles, after Week 14.

Amid Aubrey's remarkable conversion rate this season, fans have been curious to learn more about his current Dallas contract.

As per Spotrac, Aubrey signed a three-year, $2,695,000 contract with the Cowboys in the offseason. His deal includes an average annual salary of $898,333.

Aubrey is set to earn a base salary of $750,000, while carrying a cap hit of $750,000 in 2023. As things stand, the kicker will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Brandon Aubrey net worth: How much is the Dallas Cowboys kicker worth in 2023?

According to reports, Brandon Aubrey is worth around $1.5 million in 2023. He has made most of his wealth through his football and soccer careers.

Aubrey played soccer at the collegiate level with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2013 to 2016. The defender then joined the MLS' Toronto FC in 2017 but was immediately loaned out to Toronto FC II. In 2018, Aubrey signed for the then-Bethlehem Steel FC and made 27 appearances for the team.

In 2019, Aubrey decided to switch from soccer to American football and use his soccer skills as a kicker. For three years, he worked with a former Mississippi State kicker Brian Egan three times a week.

In 2022, Aubrey signed with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions. He helped them win back-to-back championships. After a couple of impressive seasons in the USFL, the Dallas Cowboys signed the kicker in this NFL offseason.