There is a reason that Brandon Marshall is currently an NFL pundit. That's because he was a legendary NFL player. He understands the NFL game better than most. He showed it on the field for a long time. From 2006 to 2018, he played for seven different teams. He was a dangerous offensive player in the game for nearly a decade in both conferences.

Since Marshall retired in 2018, he is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. Does he belong there?

His statistics say that he was one of the most productive receivers of this era. Let's dive deeper into why those stats and his stack of awards make him a Hall of Fame player.

Brandon Marshall: A consistent 1,000-yard receiver

Brandon Marshall was as consistent a receiver as you will find in the NFL during his career. According to Pro Football Reference, the former UCF alum recorded over 1,000 yards in eight career seasons. Those eight 1,000-yard seasons came within a span of nine years (2007-2015). He also had eight seasons where he recorded at least 80 receptions, including six 100-catch seasons (most ever).

He has more receiving yards than Hall of Famers Michael Irvin, Calvin Johnson, and Lance Alworth. His 83 touchdown receptions rank higher than that of Hall of Famers Harold Carmichael, Fred Biletnikoff, and James Lofton.

He currently sits at 16th all-time in receptions (970). That is more than Hall of Famers Andre Reed, Art Monk, and Steve Largent. Marshall's stats are incredible.

The NFL World took note of Brandon Marshall's career

Marshall's consistency year after year was noticed by his fans and NFL peers. He was voted to the Pro Bowl six times, including three consecutive appearances from 2011 to 2013. He was named an All-Pro twice, as well (2012 and 2015). Marshall set the NFL record for receptions in one game with 21 on December 13, 2009 against the Colts.

His 2015 season with the Jets was one of the best ever. He set the single-season record for catches (109), yards (1,502), and touchdowns (14).

Additionally, he is the Chicago Bears' all-time leader in average career receiving yards per game (78.3). Marshall was the first player ever to record 1,000 yards with four different teams.

Brandon Marshall had an incredible NFL career. That is the absolute truth. He does not need a Super Bowl ring to prove his greatness on the field. He belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

