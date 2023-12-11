Brandon Staley replacements: 5 candidates Chargers should target to replace current HC

Brandon Staley has been under a ton of scrutiny during his time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He is known for being extremely aggressive in his in-game decision-making and takes more risks than most other coaches. This has sometimes put his team at a disadvantage and has contributed to a disappointing 5-8 record following Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

His Chargers have significantly regressed this season after making it to the NFL playoffs for the first time during his tenure last year. Their most recent loss to the Denver Broncos all but eliminates them from returning to the postseason again this year.

His failure to help progress the team forward, despite one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, reportedly has him on the hot seat in Los Angeles. Many around the NFL believe that the Chargers will fire Brandon Staley at some before next season.

In three years in his position, his overall record stands at 24-24 with a loss in his only playoff game. Their consistent struggles to win close games is a big reason why, which is often a reflection on the head coach.

Most around the NFL believe his record should be much better with elite quarterback Justin Herbert and a stacked roster around him on both sides of the ball. This is likely why it's assumed by many that 2023 will be Brandon Staley's last year with the Chargers.

If they begin their search for a new head coach, here are some of the top candidates to replace him.

Brandon Staley's potential replacements for Chargers HC in 2024

#1 - Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore is probably the most logical choice to replace Brandon Staley. He was hired before the start of the 2023 NFL season to take over as their offensive coordinator after a successful run with the Dallas Cowboys. He has already interviewed for head coach openings in previous years, so being promoted by the Chargers seems to make a ton of sense.

#2 - Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson is expected to be one of the hottest names during the head coach hiring cycle this year. He has been excellent as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, helping them rank among the top five NFL teams in yards and points during both of his seasons. He did so with Jared Goff, so potentially pairing him with Justin Herbert could produce massive results.

#3 - Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy has been a top candidate for several head coach openings over the past few years but has yet to land one. This resulted in him leaving the Kansas City Chiefs this year to prove himself with another team.

He was hired as the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and helped Sam Howell become a top passer in the NFL this season. If he can do that with Howell, the potential upside is basically unlimited with Herbert.

#4 - Bobby Slowik

Bobby Slowik joined the Houston Texans this season to serve as their offensive coordinator after coming from Kyle Shanahan's staff with the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan's coaching tree has been successful, including Mike McDaniel most recently as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Slowik has done excellent work with C.J. Stroud this season and could surely be a name to watch as a head coach candidate this year. If Brandon Staley is out, he makes sense as a replacement.

#5 - Frank Smith

Frank Smith was hired by Mike McDaniel to serve as his offensive coordinator in Miami. Smith does not come from the Shanahan tree but previously served as an assistant coach for the Chargers before joining the Dolphins.

His success in helping Tua Tagovailoa become an NFL MVP candidate could earn him some interviews this year. His connection to the Chargers makes him a potential head coach candidate for them next season.