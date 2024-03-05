Braylon Edwards’ career earnings: How much did former Jets WR make in NFL career?

Former New York Jets Pro Bowl wide receiver Braylon Edwards was one of the better pass catchers of his era. The Michigan Wolverines' third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft enjoyed a productive career.

In this article, we examine Edwards' career earnings, his NFL timeline and achievements at the highest level. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much did Braylon Edwards earn in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Braylon Edwards earned $33.69 million in his eight-year NFL career. That was a decent sum back then, especially considering that he only played in eight seasons before hanging up his cleats.

During his four-season stint, Edwards spent most of his career with the Cleveland Browns, the Pro Bowler snagging $24.04 million. He also earned $6.66 million with the New York Jets.

The Michigan product earned $2.1 millon and $890,000 with NFC teams, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Braylon Edwards' career timeline

Braylon Edwards was the most hyped wide receiver prospect in the 2005 NFL Draft. The Michigan Wolverines pass catcher swept all major wide receiver awards in his last year at college, making him a virtual lock to be selected early in the Draft.

The Cleveland Browns loved what they saw and promptly selected Edwards with the third overall pick in that year's Draft. Edwards signed a five-year, $33 million deal with the Browns.

His stint there was filled with ups and downs. There was his All-Pro year in 2007, when he was clearly among the best in the NFL. Then, there was the 2008 season, when he led the league in dropped passes with 23.

Edwards was traded away in 2009 to the New York Jets and had a journeyman career in the league. The one-time Pro Bowler spent some time with the Jets, 49ers and Seahawks before hanging up his cleats in 2013 to pursue other endeavors.

Since retiring, Edwards has recently become a broadcaster with Woodward Sports Network. He has also contributed to an array of charitable causes.